Partnership to fuel growth in the business providing intelligent sensors, hardware and software systems for complex industrial and medical applications

Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, today announced it has agreed to acquire steute Technologies GmbH Co. KG, a company with over 60 years of experience in manufacturing innovative technology solutions for the medical and industrial sectors.

Based in Löhne, Germany, steute is a global manufacturer of switches, sensors and other products that enable increased automation and safety. The company's product line includes certified medical-control devices that help precisely control medical equipment in operating rooms globally.

In addition to the medical industry, steute's sensor and switching devices are pivotal in industrial environments-where safety and reliability are paramount-particularly in environments that must withstand explosive or corrosive conditions and extreme temperatures. steute also provides automation solutions across the shop floor by wirelessly connecting key elements of manufacturing.

"We are extremely excited to partner with steute, a company that has championed innovation and quality," said Battery General Partner Jesse Feldman, who will join the company's supervisory board. "We think steute is ideally positioned as a provider of key components that enable the automation of the medical and industrial markets."

Across its end markets and application areas, steute has emerged as a leader particularly in wireless technology, added Justin Rosner, a Battery principal. "The company's technological leadership and close collaboration with its customers have fueled steute's business over the last years. We believe through continued investment from Battery, the company can grow even further both organically and through targeted M&A activity," Rosner said. "We're also excited to continue to work with the company's existing managing directors, Marc Stanesby and Christof Gerhardy."

Battery has nearly two decades of experience in the market for test, measurement and control equipment, including through its previous investments in U.K.-based Process Sensing Technologies* (2017) and Industrial Safety Technologies* (2011), based in the U.S.

"Partnering with Battery allows us to tap the firm's extensive experience and business network in the core markets in which we operate," said steute's owner Stefan Schmersal, who will continue on at the company on its supervisory board. "Handing over ownership of a family-run business is never easy. But I am confident Battery can help us continue the growth we've experienced over the last decades and help us expand the company even further."

*Denotes a Battery portfolio company. For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, click here

About steute Technologies

For more than 60 years, steute has been developing and manufacturing sensors and control units which meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. The steute portfolio encompasses a wide range of standard and customized products for medical and industrial applications. steute collaborates closely with OEMs and end users and to take customer requirements into account from the development stage onwards.

About Battery

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, consumer tech, healthcare IT and industrial technology and life-science tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London, and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on X @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240520060446/en/

Contacts:

Megan O'Leary

Marketing Director, Battery Ventures

moleary@battery.com

(415) 426-5912