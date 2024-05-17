CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company"), today announced that, as expected, on May 16, 2024 it received a notice (the "NYSE Notice") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") prior to May 15, 2024, the end of the extension period provided by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company currently expects to file the Form 10-Q within the next 30 days.

The NYSE Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on the NYSE. The NYSE Notice informed the Company that, under NYSE rules, the Company has six months from May 15, 2024, to regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards by filing the Form 10-Q with the SEC. If the Company fails to file the Form 10-Q within the six-month period, the NYSE may grant, in its sole discretion, an extension of up to six additional months for the Company to regain compliance, depending on the specific circumstances. The NYSE Notice also notes that the NYSE may nevertheless commence delisting proceedings at any time if it deems that the circumstances warrant.

As previously reported in the Company's Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, filed on May 8, 2024 (the "Form 12b-25") with the SEC, the Company was unable to file the Form 10-Q within the prescribed period because it requires additional time to complete and file with the SEC restated consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2023, 2022 and 2021, and the interim periods within those fiscal years, and for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Affected Periods"), and to complete and file with the SEC the Form 10-Q. Although the Company has dedicated significant resources to the completion of its restated consolidated financial statements for the Affected Periods and its interim consolidated financial statements and related disclosures for inclusion in the Form 10-Q, the Company was unable to file the Form 10-Q prior to May 15, 2024, the end of the extension period provided by the Rule 12b-25.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and railing, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure® pergolas. Consistently awarded and recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality, aesthetics and sustainability, our products are made from up to 85% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping hundreds of millions of pounds of waste and scrap out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. The AZEK Company has recently been named one of America's Climate Leaders by USA Today, a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune and U.S. News and World Report, and a winner of the 2024 Real Leaders® Impact Awards. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing and recycling facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan and Minnesota.

