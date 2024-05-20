BB Biotech (BION) offers investors exposure to the innovative, rapidly expanding biotech sector. It is the largest biotech investor among its investment company peers, focused on high-quality biotech assets that target substantial market opportunities. BION's performance has picked up in recent months, supported by an improvement in the market environment. Its managers are optimistic about the outlook as declines in interest rates, whenever they eventuate, begin to boost investor sentiment towards the sector, especially the mid- and small-cap companies that BION favours. The fund's managers also expect ongoing progress by portfolio holdings, as several reach key milestones over the coming months. Unlike most of its peers, BION pays an attractive 5% dividend, calculated on average share price over December each year.

