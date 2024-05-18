Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2024 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for Q1 of 2024 compared to Q1 of 2023 and 31.03.2024 compared to 31.12.2023 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Revenue 13 904 14 141 -1.7% Gross Profit 7 789 8 124 -4.1% Operating profit 3 548 3 963 -10.5% EBITDA 4 298 4 761 -9.7% Net profit for the period 2 916 1 867 56.2% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 2 554 1 616 58.0% Earnings per share (EUR) 0.07 0.04 75.0% Operating cash flow for the period 1 753 4 133 -57.6% in thousands of EUR 31.03.2024 31.12.2023 Change Total assets 78 038 72 252 8.0% Total current assets 65 157 59 395 9.7% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 56 384 54 120 4.2% Cash and cash equivalents 37 505 32 878 14.1% Margin analysis, % Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Gross profit 56.0 57.4 -2.4% Operating profit 25.5 28.0 -8.9% EBITDA 30.9 33.7 -8.3% Net profit 21.0 13.2 59.1% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 18.4 11.4 61.4% Financial ratios, % 31.03.2024 31.12.2023 Change ROA 15.2 14.5 4.8% ROE 20.9 20.2 3.5% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 3.7 4.1 -9.8% Current ratio 4.7 5.8 -19.0% Quick ratio 3.0 3.4 -11.8%

Financial performance

The Group's sales amounted 13 904 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2024, representing a 1.7% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail decreased by 5.1%, measured in EUR.

The Group's gross profit during Q1 of 2024 amounted to 7 789 thousand EUR and decrease by 4.1% compared to previous year. The gross margin during Q1 of 2024 decreased by 2.4% compared to Q1 of 2023. The cost of sold goods increased by 1.6%.

Consolidated operating profit for Q1 of 2024 amounted to 3 548 thousand EUR, compared to 3 963 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2023, decrease by 10.5%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 25.5% for Q1 of 2024 (28.0% for Q1 of 2023). Consolidated EBITDA for Q1 of 2024 decreased by 9.7% and amounted to 4 298 thousand EUR, which is 30.9% in margin terms (4 761 thousand EUR and 33.7% for Q1 of 2023).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2024 amounted to 2 554 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 1 616 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2023, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2024 was 18.4% against net profit 11.4% for Q1 of 2023.

Financial position

As of 31 March 2024 consolidated assets amounted to 78 038 thousand EUR representing increase by 8.0% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2023.

Trade and other receivables increased by 925 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2023 and amounted to 2 279 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2024. Inventory balance increased by 91 thousand EUR and amounted to 24 031 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2024.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 2 264 thousand EUR and amounted to 56 384 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2024. Current liabilities increased by 3 473 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2024.

Investments

During Q1 of 2024 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 278 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 314 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 March 2024, the Group employed 1 650 employees, including 518 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2023 there were 1 626 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during Q1 of 2024 amounted to 3 509 thousand EUR (3 492 thousand EUR in Q1 2023). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 163 thousand EUR.

Decisions made by governing bodies during 04 months 2024

On the 19th of March 2024, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on March 19, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b77cafc430f1ac23a81813069a95a15cd&lang=en and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ and in the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

On April 9, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders adopted the following decisions:

1.1. To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala puiestee 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group;

1.2. To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit service agreement with the auditing company AS Ernst & Young Baltic for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2023.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 31.03.2024 31.12.2023 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 37 505 32 878 Trade and other receivables 3 2 279 1 354 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 1 233 1 115 Current loans granted 20 29 Other assets 89 79 Inventories 4 24 031 23 940 Total current assets 65 157 59 395 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 283 292 Investments in associates 102 85 Investments in other shares 215 213 Deferred tax asset 2 256 2 155 Intangible assets 583 579 Investment property 887 899 Property, plant and equipment 5 8 555 8 634 Total non-current assets 12 881 12 857 TOTAL ASSETS 78 038 72 252 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current borrowings 4 003 0 Current lease liabilities 6 1 735 2 162 Trade and other payables 5 556 7 377 Tax liabilities 2 465 747 Total current liabilities 13 759 10 286 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 746 736 Non-current lease liabilities 4 596 4 321 Non-current provisions 46 46 Total non-current liabilities 5 388 5 103 Total liabilities 19 147 15 389 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -20 292 -20 002 Retained earnings 66 803 64 249 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 56 384 54 120 Non-controlling interest 2 507 2 743 Total equity 58 891 56 863 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 78 038 72 252

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 13 904 14 141 Cost of goods sold -6 115 -6 017 Gross Profit 7 789 8 124 Distribution expenses -2 772 -2 779 Administrative expenses -1 263 -1 186 Other operating income 48 57 Other operating expenses -254 -253 Operating profit 3 548 3 963 Currency exchange income/(expense) -51 -1 099 Other finance income/(expenses) 128 -156 Net finance income 77 -1 255 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 16 4 Profit before tax 3 641 2 712 Income tax expense -725 -845 Profit for the period 2 916 1 867 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 2 554 1 616 Non-controlling interest 362 251 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,07 0,04

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 2 916 1 867 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -264 -760 Total other comprehensive income for the period -264 -760 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2 652 1 107 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 2 264 583 Non-controlling interest 388 524

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 2 916 1 867 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 750 798 Share of profit of equity accounted investees -16 -4 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 8 2 Net finance income / costs -77 1 255 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 0 -1 Provision for inventories 0 1 Income tax expense 725 845 Change in inventories -91 648 Change in trade and other receivables -925 -595 Change in trade and other payables -1 148 -282 Income tax paid -389 -401 Net cash flow from operating activities 1 753 4 133 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 319 23 Dividends received 8 11 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 12 2 Loans granted 0 -13 Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 9 0 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -278 -314 Acquisition of intangible assets -12 -53 Net cash flow from investing activities 58 -344 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 4 003 0 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -495 -518 Interest paid on lease liabilities -195 -190 Dividends paid -624 0 Net cash flow from financing activities 2 689 -708 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4 500 3 081 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 2 32 878 25 909 Effect of translation to presentation currency 189 -1 629 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -62 212 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 2 37 505 27 573

