Researchers have developed a thermal regulation strategy to improve the performance of inverted tin-lead perovskite tech for all-perovskite tandem solar cells. It has an efficiency of 23. 4% and contributed to a 27. 2% efficiency in a tandem cell while ensuring stability. A Chinese-Canadian research group has designed a monolithic all-perovskite tandem solar cell that utilizes a top inverted perovskite PV device based on an absorber made with mixed tin-lead (Sn-Pb) perovskite via a newly developed thermal regulation strategy. Inverted perovskite cells have a device structure known as "p-i-n", ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...