New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2024) - KPMG, the tax, audit, and advisory firm, has been recognized as the top provider for quality for AI advice and implementation services in Source's annual U.S. survey of senior buyers of consulting services.

The study, titled "Perceptions of Consulting in the US in 2024," gathered insights from 700 senior executives, directors, and senior managers in the U.S.

Source conducted the survey to understand how clients perceive consulting firms at different stages of engagement. The respondents, representing a wide range of sectors and business functions, were asked to identify three firms they were familiar with, resulting in 2,100 responses about different firms. Notably, 90 percent of the respondents worked in organizations generating over $500 million in revenue.

"KPMG's top ranking is a testament to the firm's investment in our AI capabilities to help our clients pursue transformative AI programs," said Steve Chase, Vice Chair of AI and Digital Innovation at KPMG. "I am proud of our teams that bring together leading technologists and innovators with industry and functional experts to help clients create sustainable value and growth through AI."

KPMG's expertise in AI spans across various industries, enabling clients to leverage cutting-edge technologies and data-driven insights to enhance operational efficiency, customer experience, and decision-making processes. The firm's ability to understand clients' unique challenges and tailor AI solutions accordingly has been instrumental in its success.

"The recognition from Source further acknowledges KPMG's position as a trusted advisor in the AI space," said Carl Carande, Vice Chair, Advisory at KPMG. "By consistently delivering high-quality advice and implementation services, KPMG continues to drive innovation and help clients stay ahead in an increasingly competitive business landscape."

He added, "This accolade reflects our ability to deliver impactful solutions to our clients, helping them harness the power of AI to drive business growth and transformation."

