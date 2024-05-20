The ongoing transformation of Singapore Post (SingPost) from a post and parcel delivery company into a global logistics operator appears to have slipped under the radar of investors and now offers an opportunity for investors to reassess its potential. We believe expansion into the Australian logistics market offers long-term growth and that historical issues surrounding structural weakness in postal volumes may be resolved by growth in replacement volumes from e-commerce and review of postal services in constructive engagement with the regulator. Implementing the March 2024 strategic review recommendations could help unlock value. We believe there is c 50% upside in the share price.

