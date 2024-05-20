Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor And MS2 Join Forces To Accelerate State DOT Transition To Digital Infrastructure And AI-Based Roadway Intelligence

MS2 - National Leader in Transportation Data Management Systems - Joins Rekor Partner Network

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced a partnership with MS2, the national leader in Transportation Data Management Systems (TDMS). This partnership seamlessly integrates real-time FHWA 13 bin traffic data from the Rekor Discover traffic analytics platform and Rekor Edge Series systems into MS2's cloud-based TDMS. This integration of leading AI technology and modernization of traffic studies is a key outcome of MS2's recent entry into the Rekor Partner Network ("RPN"), a nationwide ecosystem of technology, data, and solution providers working together to generate the most comprehensive view of roadway intelligence and infrastructure data, aimed at solving transportation and mobility challenges and streamlining innovation.

MS2, the newest RPN ecosystem partner, delivers a secure, scalable enterprise solution already being used for managing transportation data around the clock for 25 US State Departments of Transportation, 63 Metropolitan Planning Organizations and Regional Planning Commissions, 52 counties, 127 cities, and 4 institutions across the US MS2's comprehensive software suite includes tools for field operations, real-time data retrieval, short-term count processing, data evaluation, and public portals with customizable reports and dashboards. MS2's Autopoll extension seamlessly integrates with Rekor's AI-based traffic analytics platform, Rekor Discover, to aggregate comprehensive traffic data from Rekor's Edge Series roadside systems, a series of non-intrusive and easy-to-deploy systems that leverage cutting edge AI to fully automate the capture of traffic analytics without the need for workers to enter unsafe conditions, cut pavement, or disrupt traffic.

This collaboration signifies a major advancement for both organizations, combining MS2's market position with Rekor's cutting-edge AI technology and traffic analytics platform capabilities. With the integration of Rekor Discover, MS2's cloud-based TDMS now offers a powerful new dimension of real-time traffic data analysis. The robust, secure, and modular infrastructure, integrated with ArcGIS Server, Google Maps, and other data providers, will be significantly enhanced by the AI-based actionable insights from Rekor Discover. MS2's transportation data management modules, including traffic count, turning movement, weigh-in-motion, and Event Response Dashboards, will now be able to extend to AI-based analytics and reporting, simplifying and accelerating State DOT transition to digital infrastructure and roadway intelligence.

Ben Chen, Founder and CEO of MS2, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Rekor marks a significant milestone in the evolution of transportation data management systems. We can offer our clients unprecedented real-time traffic data analysis by integrating Rekor's cutting-edge AI technology and traffic analytics platform into MS2's cloud-based TDMS. This collaboration enhances our existing infrastructure and empowers state DOTs, metropolitan planning organizations, and cities to transition more rapidly to digital, AI-based roadway intelligence."

"We are thrilled to welcome MS2 to the Rekor Partner Network," said David Desharnais, President and CEO of Rekor. "This partnership combines the strengths of our AI-driven traffic analytics with MS2's robust data management systems, creating a powerful tool for transportation agencies nationwide. Together, we are driving the future of digital infrastructure and roadway intelligence, providing our clients with the insights they need to improve safety, efficiency, and mobility across the nation."

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data - laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

About MS2

Founded in 2003, MS2 is a national leader in transportation data management and analysis and has the largest traffic count database in North America. More than 260 agencies in 33 US States, and Canada, including 25 state Departments of Transportation, are using MS2 software to manage their transportation data. MS2 is a 100% American-owned and operated firm. We pioneered the cloud-based Transportation Data Management System (TDMS) that is becoming the standard for traffic data analysis and management in the US. Providing a secure, scalable enterprise solution integrated with ArcGIS Server, Google Maps, and many other data providers, MS2 software includes multiple modules for managing transportation data ranging from traffic count, turning movement, weigh-in-motion, travel time, traffic crash, road sign, work order, asset management, and performance measurement.The success of our business is based on our transportation planning and traffic engineering knowledge, our database and GIS expertise, and our ability to quickly implement our cloud-based off-the-shelf application for new clients.To learn more, please visit our website: https://www.ms2soft.com/ or contact/follow MS2 on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Series A Notes in the offering and the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

