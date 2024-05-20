Alta Global Group Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment by Upper Management to Expand its Presence in the Mexican MMA Market

Highlights:

Upper Management is one of Mexico's most prominent MMA companies, representing some of the biggest professional MMA fighters in Mexico including former interim UFC featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez.

This partnership includes Upper Management becoming a shareholder of Alta Global Group.

The partnership is expected to unlock a number of opportunities in the Mexican market including launching Alta's flagship Warrior Training Program at multiple gyms and developing content that can directly engage and monetize the 18.6m Mexican fans of UFC.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Alta Global Group (NYSE American:MMA) ("Alta" or the "Company") a pioneering technology company dedicated to transforming the landscape of martial arts and combat sports training proudly announces its strategic partnership with Upper Management, one of Mexico's most prominent MMA companies. This partnership includes Upper Management becoming a shareholder of Alta, demonstrating their support for Alta's growth ambitions in Mexico. This collaboration also marks a significant milestone in Alta's mission to broaden its reach and impact within the vibrant Mexican MMA community.Upper Management boasts a roster of top-tier talent, including renowned fighters such as Yair Rodriguez, former interim UFC featherweight Champion, Daniel Zellhuber, Ronaldo Rodriguez, Manuel Torres, Ignacio Bahamondes and Eric Silva. Through this partnership, Alta aims to leverage Upper Management's extensive network and expertise to tap into the burgeoning Mexican market for MMA enthusiasts and participants.

"As MMA continues to gain momentum in Mexico, partnering with Upper Management presents an incredible opportunity for Alta to establish a strong foothold in this key market." said Rich Chou, North American Vice President of Alta Global Group. "We are excited to collaborate with Cesar and the Upper Management team to bring our Warrior Training Program to the esteemed Cagers Gym in Cabo, and develop content together that specifically connects with Mexican fans and participants."

Central to this partnership is the launch of Alta's Warrior Training Program at Cagers Gym, a renowned facility known for nurturing top talent in the MMA community. This initiative will provide aspiring Mexican fans of MMA the opportunity to transform from beginner to cage-ready warrior in just 20-weeks.

Additionally, key fighters within the Upper Management group will contribute instructional content in both Spanish and English to the Alta Academy. This collaborative effort will offer invaluable insights and guidance to individuals looking to transition from MMA fans to active participants, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the sport.

Cesar Gomez, CEO of Upper Management, expressed unwavering support for Alta and its business model, stating, "Our investment in Alta reflects our confidence in their vision and commitment to advancing the sport of MMA. Our mission is to grow MMA across Mexico and Latin American and we felt Alta's unique approach to making the sport more accessible to a broader audience made them the perfect partner to help us achieve this. We are proud to align ourselves with Alta and look forward to a fruitful partnership."

Alta Global Group is committed to driving innovation and excellence in combat sports, and this partnership with Upper Management marks a significant step forward in achieving that goal. Together, Alta and Upper Management are poised to elevate the Mexican MMA landscape and inspire the next generation of fighters across the region.

Alta's network currently encompasses partnerships with over 500 gyms, representing a fraction of the total martial arts and combat sports gym landscape in the US, which stands at 45,000 establishments.

For more information, visit Alta Global Group's corporate website at www.altaglobalgroup.com

ABOUT ALTA GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED

Alta Global Group Limited is a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector. While the Company believes martial arts and combat sport gyms have a superb in-gym product, they are ripe for transformation when it comes to building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their gym communities. For more information, please visit https://www.altaglobalgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and other discussed in the "Risk Factors" section set forth in the Company's registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

