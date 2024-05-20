Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2024) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce its partnership with FoxWise Technologies Inc. ("FoxWise') to expand distribution of its solutions to government, First Nations and corporate customers in Canada.

Founded in 2000, FoxWise is a leading First Nation technology firm specializing in provision of IT solutions and services to federal government departments, First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities, and corporate customers in Canada. Under the partnership, FoxWise will market and sell CyberCatch's AI-enabled continuous cybersecurity compliance and risk mitigation solutions to its current customer-base and to new customers.

"Cyber risk is a key business risk facing all organizations. We are excited to continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers with CyberCatch's innovative solution-set so our customers can mitigate cyber risk proactively," said Sam Damm, Founder and CEO, FoxWise.

"CyberCatch is delighted to partner with FoxWise to expand distribution of our unique AI-enabled continuous cyber risk mitigation solutions in Canada. Partnering with a high caliber IT partner such as FoxWise is a force-multiplier," said Sai Huda, Founder and CEO, CyberCatch.

About FoxWise

FoxWise Technologies Inc. is a leading IT First Nation firm headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, specializing in provision of IT solutions and services to federal government departments, First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities, and corporate customers in Canada. Guided by First Nation principles, FoxWise provides cost-effective, innovative, industry-leading technology solutions to its customers. Learn more at: https://foxwise.ca.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

