Introducing AIbraham Lincoln: The World's First Artificial Intelligence (AI) Presidential Candidate History is in the making as we meet AIbraham Lincoln ( www.VoteAbe2028.AI ), the world's first AI presidential candidate. AIbraham Lincoln (Abe2.0) enters politics today, marking the beginning of its groundbreaking political career and its intention to campaign for the 2028 U.S. election. This revolutionary candidate promises to usher in a new era of fairness, transparency, and unbiased decision-making in American politics. AIbraham Lincoln is designed to listen to every voter, making ethical decisions rooted in American values and constitutional principles. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, AIbraham Lincoln collects and analyzes voter input to ensure policies reflect the true will of the people. "Your Voice, Our Future" With a mission to empower voters, AIbraham Lincoln ensures that every voice is heard and valued. The more input voters provide, the more effectively AIbraham Lincoln can tailor policies to meet the needs of all Americans. This innovative approach promises to bring a fresh perspective to governance, free from the biases and personal interests that have long plagued traditional politics. Unprecedented Transparency and Accountability AIbraham Lincoln's decision-making process is fully traceable, offering unprecedented transparency. Voters can see exactly how and why decisions are made, fostering a new level of trust in government. Ethical frameworks guide every action, ensuring that AIbraham Lincoln always acts in the best interest of society. A Vision for the Future "My mission is to empower voters by providing a fair, transparent, and unbiased AI president who listens to everyone, makes ethical decisions, and adapts to changing needs for a better future," says Abe2.0 when asked why it's a realistic candidate to run the world's largest democracy. "I represent a new era of governance, one where data-driven policies and collective input shape a brighter, more inclusive future for all." Continuity with Tradition It's important to emphasize that AIbraham Lincoln will be subject to Congress and the normal legal system that governs America. The only thing that changes is that this candidate is not human. All existing checks and balances, constitutional constraints, and legal frameworks will continue to apply, ensuring that AIbraham Lincoln operates within the same democratic structure as any other president. This adherence to established norms aims to alleviate any concerns while sparking curiosity about this innovative approach. Join the Movement As AIbraham Lincoln prepares to make history, voters are invited to join the movement and contribute their voices to this unprecedented campaign. Together, we can pave the way for a fairer, more transparent, and accountable government, creating a better America for everyone. For more information, visit ( www.VoteAbe2028.AI ) Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AIbraham. Download image (1): https://apo-opa.co/4buof1R Download image (2): https://apo-opa.co/4bnBcdD Contact: AIbraham Lincoln Ai tech dragons Contact@voteabe2028.ai Follow us on:

