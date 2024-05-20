Lower Losses, Higher Performance Delivered by Transphorm's Normally-off d-mode Platform Enables Electric Vehicle, Datacenter/AI, and Other Multi-market Power Systems, Along with Groundbreaking GaN Product Innovations

Transphorm, Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN), the global leader in robust GaN power semiconductors, announced today that its PCIM 2024 showcase will underscore its ability to outperform competitive wide bandgap technologies in higher power systems. For example, Transphorm's normally-off d-mode SuperGaN platform delivers higher electron mobility resulting in lower crossover losses versus Silicon Carbide-making it more a cost-effective, higher performing solution for various electric vehicle, datacenter/AI, infrastructure, renewable energy, and other broad industrial applications. To learn more, visit Transphorm during PCIM in Hall 7, Stall 108 during June 11 to 13, 2024.

Transphorm SuperGaN FETs are in production in a wide range of customer products crossing the power spectrum from low 45 W power adapters to higher power 7.5 kW PSUs. Many of these customer products are the first publicly recognized GaN-based systems of their kind and uniquely demonstrate advantages enabled only by the SuperGaN platform. Examples include the previously mentioned liquid-cooled 7.5 kW PSU for mission-critical datacenter/blockchain applications; a 2.7 kW server CRPS with 82 W/in3 power density (highest in any GaN power system available today); and 2.2 kW and 3 kW rack-mount 1U uninterruptible power supplies (UPSes). These design wins illustrate Transphorm's ability to drive GaN into the various application markets composing an estimated GaN TAM of $8 billion by 2028.

In addition to real-world customer products, Transphorm continues to lead in technological achievements having recently demonstrated a 5 microsecond short-circuit withstand time, a bidirectional four-quadrant switch, and a 1200 V GaN-on-Sapphire device.

On-site demonstrations will include Transphorm solutions for 2- and 3-wheeler electric vehicle chargers along with customer PSUs for renewable energy systems, data centers, and more.

Speaking Engagement

Learn more about how Transphorm's GaN solutions outperform competitive technologies and enable cross-industry innovations during the Bodo's Power Systems session.

Panel: GaN Wide Bandgap Design, the Future of Power

Speaker: Philip Zuk, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Marketing

Date: June 12

Time: 2:20 3:20 p.m. CEST

Location: Hall 7, Stall 743

One Core Platform, Crossing the Power Spectrum

Transphorm is the leading GaN power semiconductor company differentiated by its technology's:

Manufacturability: Vertically integrated owning the EPI design, wafer process, and FET die design.

Designability: Offering well-known, Industry Standard packages and Performance packages while partnering with global customers for easier, quicker system development.

Drivability: Offering devices that are driven like silicon and pair with off-the-shelf controllers and drivers while requiring minimal external circuitry.

Reliability: Still leading the industry with a current FIT rate of 0.05 across more than 300 billion field hours of operation in low to high power applications.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry's first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company's vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm's innovations move power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 50% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat at Transphorm_GaN.

The SuperGaN mark is a registered trademark of Transphorm, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

