Vicinity Motor Corp. to Exhibit VMC 1200 Electric Truck at Advanced Clean Transportation Expo on May 20-23, 2024

Company to Showcase VMC 1200 Class 3 Electric Truck at Booth 1501

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that it will showcase the VMC 1200 Class 3 Electric Truck at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo ("ACT Expo") taking place May 20-23, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ACT Expo is the largest conference and trade show highlighting the most advanced transportation technologies and clean fuels available in the marketplace today. The show serves as the official annual meeting place for 8,500+ transportation leaders looking to gain insight and hands-on access to the fuels, technologies, and vehicles driving the future of transportation. ACT Expo features dozens of product debuts and major announcements from leading OEMs and suppliers, unparalleled networking opportunities with the most influential and progressive leaders in the industry, peer-to-peer learning for progressive fleet operators, and access to the most extensive assembly of advanced commercial vehicles anywhere.

Advanced Clean Transportation Expo

Date: May 20-23, 2024

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center - Las Vegas, Nevada

Booth Number: 1501

Vehicle On Display: VMC 1200 Class 3 Electric Truck

Brent Phillips, President of Vicinity Motor Corp., said: "We are glad to be back at the ACT Expo 2024 for our third year with the VMC 1200, spearheading our burgeoning entry into the U.S. market. Our team is excited to meet with U.S. dealer candidates, while concurrently working to develop the Canadian market for the VMC 1200. We will be in attendance alongside our partners at Propulsion Québec - and together we are proud to continue our partnership to advance emissions-free commercial transportation solutions."

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vicinity's expectations include uncertainties relating to the economic conditions in the markets in which Vicinity operates, vehicle sales volume, anticipated future sales growth, market prices and supply for parts and materials, the success of Vicinity's operational strategies, the vehicle assembly facility in the State of Washington being capable of operating in the manner intended by management, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recoverability of the Optimal intangible asset and other macro economic factors on supply chain recovery to pre-pandemic levels, related government-imposed restrictions on operations, the success of Vicinity's strategic partnerships, the ability of the Company to extend or modify existing debt terms; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Vicinity's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Vicinity's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Vicinity assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

