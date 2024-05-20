Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Website Rebranding, New Domains, and User Growth Initiatives

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the launch of its newly rebranded websites. These changes introduce new domains that align with the Company's strategic market segments.

NSAV also announced that the Company's Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX), NSAVx https://nsavx.com/ , as of May 19, 2024, has surpassed 1.4 million users, with an increase of 300,000 users since May 17, 2024.

Newly Launched Websites:

• Corporate Website: https://www.netsavingslinkinc.com serves as the central hub, and provides detailed information about the company's structure, holdings, and upcoming corporate events.

• Investor Information: https://www.nsavstock.com. This site is a dedicated resource for shareholders, featuring real-time financial updates from OTC Markets, along with video content and discussion insights from platforms such as Stocktwits and TheLion.com.

• Token Information: https://www.nsavxtoken.com/nsavx-token. Visitors can explore the tokenomics of NSAVx, register new token projects, and gain direct access to the NSAVx exchange platform.

Upcoming Events: Kevin Simon, recently appointed as the CEO of NSAV, is scheduled to speak at Consensus 2024 https://consensus2024.coindesk.com/. His presentation will focus on the integration of decentralized and centralized technologies to bridge the gap between traditional businesses and the contemporary crypto industry. For those interested in personal engagements, Mr. Simon will be available as a special guest at the DNA House from May 29 to May 31, 2024.

User Growth and New Initiatives: As of May 19, 2024, NSAVx.com has surpassed 1.4 million users, with an increase of 300,000 users since May 17, 2024. To further enhance user engagement, NSAV is set to launch a two-week trading competition on June 1, 2024. The competition will feature a $10,000 prize for the participant achieving the highest Return on Investment (ROI). In addition, a June referral campaign will provide zero trading fees for 30 days to users who successfully refer new customers to the exchange. Terms and conditions for these campaigns, will be posted on the websites as well as emailed to all participants.

NSAV released the following statement, "We are thrilled to participate in such a major event as Consensus 2024 and welcome all NSAV shareholders to join us, as the Company becomes a prominent leader in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology sectors."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

For further information please contact NSAVx.com at hello@nsavxmail.com

