PLAY's unbeatable deal makes Memorial Day the perfect time to book a getaway to Iceland, Dublin, London, and other European destinations.

PLAY, a low-cost airline operating flights between the United States and Europe, today announced a Memorial Day deal of $99 flights to Iceland and $129 flights to Copenhagen, Berlin, Dublin, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Dusseldorf, and Hamburg. Marking the start of summer, PLAY encourages travelers to think ahead to "shoulder season" and plan fall and winter trips to look forward to. Travelers can book now through May 27, 2024.

With fares as low as $99, travelers can bypass "end of summer blues" and take off to their dream destination this fall. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thinking ahead on travel plans helps travelers get the lowest costs and the best deals, including PLAY's Memorial Day deal on flights. With fares as low as $99, travelers can bypass "end of summer blues" and take off to their dream destination this fall. Fall marks the start of the Northern Lights season in Iceland, making now the time to plan a trip to this bucket-list destination to see the amazing natural phenomenon. And with PLAY's stayover option, travelers can visit two destinations for the price of one, adding up to 10 days in Iceland to see the Northern Lights as an extended layover on the way to or from other European destinations.

With the whole summer to map out an itinerary and PLAY's deal on fares, travelers can maximize their travel budget and achieve their dream trip. Summer can be pricey with splurges on new wardrobes, beach gear, or even summer camps, but shoulder season vacations are still in reach with affordable flights plus this Memorial Day deal. PLAY enables consumers to keep their summer mentality all the way through December by booking their next getaway today, saving on airfare so they can allocate their budget to the fun activities and experiences that will make their trip memorable.

"Summer is finally here and PLAY challenges travelers to get ahead on their shoulder season trips to take advantage of low prices and a calmer time of the year to visit top tourist destinations," said PLAY CEO Einar Örn Ólafsson. "Getaways during the fall and winter are a perfect time to unwind after a hectic summer, and PLAY wants to make these trips more affordable with this Memorial Day Discount to kick off summer and travel planning."

PLAY's Memorial Day deal includes the airline's Basic Bundle, a streamlined travel option with a small personal item included in their discounted fare. The deal runs today through May 27, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. It's valid for one-way flights on roundtrip bookings to Iceland, Copenhagen, Berlin, Dublin, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Dusseldorf, and Hamburg between August and December, 2024. Price is inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply, additional details of this promotion are available at www.flyplay.com/terms-for-advertised-fares.

About PLAY

PLAY is a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, and North America as of 2022. Founded in Reykjavík in 2019 by a management team with significant experience in the aviation industry, the company operates flights on new Airbus A321NEO and A320NEO aircraft, offering streamlined, no-frills service that allows travelers to pay less and "play more." Safety comes first for PLAY. On-time performance, simplicity, happiness and low prices are the airline's core principles.

The airline seeks to enable passengers to see the world, but not without considering its environmental impact. PLAY is being developed with sustainability initiatives and benchmarks in place to track and reduce fuel consumption, offset carbon emissions, and limit waste. Learn more or book a flight at www.flyplay.com.

