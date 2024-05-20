Leading global professional services firm Alvarez Marsal announced the formation of its Alvarez Marsal Legal Services (AMLS) business, which will provide management and consulting services to law firms worldwide. AMLS gives access to world-class technology and outsourcing services to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of back-office functions including finance, human resources and legal operations, such as document management.

Additionally, AMLS offers an integrated approach that includes strategic growth advice and assistance in raising funds to finance growth acquisitions, particularly needed by middle market law firms.

The AMLS leadership team is comprised of senior leaders from major U.S. and UK law firms who bring sector, functional and operational expertise required to help law firms worldwide meet growth and profitability challenges.

Tony Alvarez II, CEO and Co-founder of Alvarez Marsal, said, "AMLS demonstrates A&M's commitment and ability to meet evolving needs of specific industries. Combining strength in operational execution, with strategic growth advice and assistance in raising funds to finance growth, AMLS offers a unique approach to maximizing value for law firms."

Peter Sacripanti, an A&M Managing Director and the Global Head of AMLS stated, "Our mandate is to help law firms achieve enhanced services and lower costs through innovative technology platforms and different resourcing models. The ongoing competition for talent and capital-intensive technology demands can create barriers to sustainable profitability and growth. Our integrated approach will help take law firms' operational excellence for profitability to another level."

