BeeHero Reveals Groundbreaking Data-Backed Insights from the Latest Almond Pollination Seasons

On World Bee Day, BeeHero shares findings from the 2022-2024 almond pollination seasons that showcase its ability to optimize and boost pollination efficacy while decreasing operational costs, by empowering both beekeepers and growers with innovative, data-driven solutions

FRESNO, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeeHero, the pioneer of precision pollination, today unveiled groundbreaking data-driven bee activity insights from the 2022-2024 almond pollination seasons. The company has revealed bee flight hour and bee frame insights via its cutting-edge sensor technology and AI-powered analysis that contribute to improved pollination practices. In recent months, BeeHero cemented its position as the world's leading provider of precision pollination as it surpassed the threshold of 300K hives under management, from which the company records more than 25 million hive samples daily. The new data is being released on World Bee Day, the date designated by the UN to raise awareness of the importance of these vital pollinators, the numerous threats they face, and how they contribute to sustainable agriculture and development.

Analysis of the previous almond seasons revealed that BeeHero-managed hives demonstrated a higher degree of effectiveness, with an average of nearly 50% more bee-frames per hive compared to the industry standard. This superior performance translates into stronger colonies and enables BeeHero to optimize hive placement and reduce the number of hives required per acre in almond orchards, resulting in enhanced pollination at a lower input-to-output ratio for growers.

BeeHero also discovered a significant difference in the average daily bee flight hours (BFH) measured by its sensors as compared to the traditional bee flight hour calculations. While conventional bee flight hour methods (based on industry standard hives) recorded a total of 2.7 daily BFH over the 2022 and 2023 almond pollination seasons, BeeHero was able to more accurately measure almost double this amount, at 5.9 daily BFH, demonstrating that bees will indeed fly in suboptimal conditions. This revelation underscores the higher accuracy of BeeHero's methodology over traditional calculations, which underestimate the actual flying time of bees due to a reliance on and proximity to local national weather stations, affecting industry crop yield predictions. Both this finding and BeeHero's ability to provide stronger hives have widespread implications for not only almonds, but other seed, row, and specialty crops as well.

"We are excited to be consistently achieving new, pivotal milestones on our mission to transform pollination efficiency through transparency and data-driven precision," explained Omer Davidi, CEO and Co-Founder of BeeHero. "Our findings showcase the critical nature of robust data in optimizing pollination activities, and our unique ability to provide previously unknowable insights - and as a result, stronger hives and more accurate yield predictions - to industry stakeholders. We look forward to continuing to reshape industry paradigms, empowering growers and beekeepers to better foster bee welfare and bolstering productivity for greater profitability."

During the 2024 almond pollination season, BeeHero utilized various proprietary tools to extract its unparalleled dataset on bee behavior and pollination efficacy. The company introduced a Deployment Planning Tool, enabling beekeepers to visualize their almond orchards and strategically plan daily tasks for maximum efficiency. Additionally, its Hive Tracker offered growers real-time insights into hive shipment and placement, while BeeHero's new mobile growers platform provided growers with seamless access to hives' frame counts and other critical information and updates.

Following the culmination of the pollination season, BeeHero is providing personalized precision pollination reports for growers with insights into bee flight hours, bee frames, and how BeeHero's data and technology have directly impacted their season. In alignment with this mission, a recent study conducted by BeeHero and the USDA explored how bee colony strength and hive entrance orientation affected honey bee foraging behavior, offering actionable insights to improve pollination efficacy. The research underscores the pivotal role of BeeHero's proprietary technology in gathering data to drive operational efficiency, reduce costs, increase yields, enhance bee welfare, and promote sustainable agriculture.

"The findings from these past pollination seasons - both in our research and in the field - highlight the profound potential of our innovative technology to revolutionize pollination practices, fostering a sustainable ecosystem that benefits both beekeepers and growers," said Yuval Regev, CTO and Co-Founder of BeeHero. "By illuminating intricate bee behavior patterns and ecosystem dynamics, we are pioneering a new frontier in pollination science and technology."

Earlier this month, BeeHero was recognized as an Honorable Mention by Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards in the agriculture category. The award honors products and companies designed to make the world safer, cleaner, more sustainable, and more equitable. This is the latest in a slew of prestigious awards and recognitions for BeeHero, which include Cleantech Group's 2024 Global Cleantech 100 list, the 2024 Founder's Games for social impact, CNBC's 2023 Disruptor 50 list, and The New York Times' 2022 Good Tech Awards.

About BeeHero

BeeHero is a data-driven technology company redefining pollination in commercial agriculture. Using advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and low-cost IoT sensors, BeeHero brings transparency and efficiency to the complex logistics of commercial crop pollination. Its Precision Pollination as a Service (PPaaS) results in better crop yields and increased profits for commercial crop growers and agribusiness stakeholders. Its precision pollination solution is rapidly evolving into the backbone of the data-driven approach needed to build a resilient and future-proof sustainable agriculture ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Fresno, California, with offices in Palo Alto, California and R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Media Contact

Allison Grey

Headline Media

allison@headline.media

US: +1 323 283 8176

UK: +44 203 807 4482

IL: +972 53 820 2606

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beehero-reveals-groundbreaking-data-backed-insights-from-the-latest-almond-pollination-seasons-302150117.html