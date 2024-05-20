Dolphin Entertainment: Mastercard Midnight Theatre Selects Oak View Group, Global Venue Development and Hospitality Services Leader, for Management of Operations

Mastercard Midnight Theatre, an investment of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), announces today the selection of Oak View Group (OVG ), a global leader in venue development, management, premium hospitality services and 360-degree solutions, for the management of operations at the Manhattan-based venue. Oak View Group, renowned for its market-leading innovation in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries around the world, plans to elevate the programming in the performance venue and will debut a new restaurant concept this spring.

Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment and Managing Member of the Mastercard Midnight Theatre comments, "We're excited to bring the talent and expertise of Oak View Group - a company on the very, very short list of leading venue operators worldwide - to the Mastercard Midnight Theatre project. OVG's involvement validates what we've always known - that the Mastercard Midnight Theatre is a truly global destination with unique and captivating fine dining and entertainment. We're excited for the public to see what they have in store!"

Joshua Pell, President Premium Experiences and Global Strategy said, "Mastercard Midnight Theatre is a great opportunity for Oak View Group to bring our expertise in premium hospitality and create exceptional experiences in the heart of one of the culinary capitals of the world. We are excited to be a part of a space focused on what New York City does best-impeccable food, delicious wine, and unparalleled live entertainment."

Mastercard Midnight Theatre is a state-of-the-art performance venue in the heart of New York's Manhattan West Plaza, located between 31st and 33rd Street and 9th and 10th Avenue just steps from the Highline, Moynihan Plaza, Penn Station, and Hudson Yards. The glamorous, intimate 150-seat theater welcomes talent from across a wide variety of entertainment, including Broadway, music, improv, comedy, magic, burlesque, spoken word and culinary events.

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in venue development, management, and premium hospitality services for the live event industry. OVG oversees the operations of an elite roster of arenas, stadiums, theaters, convention centers and more worldwide, including UBS Arena in New York, Peak restaurant at The Edge in Hudson Yards via their recent acquisition of London-based Rhubarb Hospitality Collection as well as the recently opened CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD and Co-op Live in Manchester, UK. Upcoming projects include venues in Las Vegas, NV and Hamilton, Ontario.

Dolphin (NASDAQ: DLPN) is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and The Digital Dept. complement these efforts with complete creative branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's most recent acquisition, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

