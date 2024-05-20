Definitive Business Solutions, Inc.: Definitive Business Solutions Releases AI-Enhanced Version of Definitive Pro for Project Portfolio Management

Definitive Pro Elevates Project Portfolio Management (PPM) with Generative AI

Definitive Business Solutions, Inc. (Definitive), a leader in innovative project portfolio management solutions, proudly announces the release of the AI-enhanced version of Definitive Pro. This latest iteration of Definitive Pro integrates comprehensive AI features designed to revolutionize how organizations manage their project portfolios, optimizing decision-making and aligning projects seamlessly with strategic objectives.





"In today's dynamic business environment, the ability to make informed, strategic decisions is paramount," said John Sammarco, President of Definitive. "The new AI capabilities in Definitive Pro empower portfolio managers to leverage cutting-edge technology, driving efficiency, precision, and strategic alignment in their project portfolio management."

Key AI Features in the New Definitive Pro:

AI Assisted Decision Models: This feature enables portfolio managers to rigorously define decision criteria. By "Asking AI," managers can swiftly generate sound and justifiable criteria for robust decision-making models. This integration ensures every decision is underpinned by data-driven insights, effectively and efficiently aligning projects with strategic goals.

AI Personas for AHP Pairwise Comparisons: Stakeholder engagement is revolutionized with AI-driven personas such as CTO, CFO, CIO, and CSO. Users can also create custom AI participants. These personas provide expert insights during the Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP), which is the world's leading technique for establishing the relative importance of decision criteria, enhancing the depth and diversity of perspectives.

AI Assisted Business Cases: Creating comprehensive business cases is streamlined with AI assistance. Users can "Ask AI" for help in completing narrative fields. AI-generated suggestions can be incorporated, edited, or appended to existing content, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring high-quality, consistent business case development.

AI Business Case Summaries: For busy executives and decision-makers, quickly grasping the essence of a business case is crucial. The AI Business Case Summaries feature provides clear and concise AI-generated summaries, encapsulating key elements and strategic implications. This capability facilitates swift, informed decisions without the need to delve into every detail, thereby enhancing agility and confidence in decision-making.

AI Personas for Alternative Evaluation and Scoring: This feature enriches the strategic decision-making process by incorporating AI-based personas into the evaluation and scoring of project alternatives. Users can leverage diverse expert judgments, ensuring a consistent and comprehensive analysis that enhances the quality and reliability of project evaluations.

AI-Generated Deliverables: Efficiency in project management is further boosted by automating the creation of critical documents such as project charters, project overview presentations, and statements of work. This capability ensures consistency and precision, reducing the time and effort required from team members, enabling them to focus on strategic decisions and improving overall project delivery.





