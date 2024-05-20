Alpha Bank's Q124 profit after tax reached a record €211m, up by 90% y-o-y, 75% q-o-q and 8% above consensus. The beat was driven by better trading gains and impairment losses, with net interest income (NII) and operating expenses largely in line. Adjusted return on tangible equity (RoTE) was 13.5%, ahead of the full-year target of 13%. Alpha also announced a change in proposed FY23 profit distribution. The previously indicated €0.05 dividend (€122m distribution) is now proposed to be split 50:50 into a €0.025 dividend and €61m buy-back, subject to regulatory approval. Any buy-back would be value enhancing as the shares trade at only 60% of tangible book value per share (TNAV).

