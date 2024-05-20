Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Packaging Automation Market to be Worth $118.8 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Packaging Automation Market by Offering (Solution, Services), Type, End-use Industry (Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, E-commerce & Logistics, Food & Beverage, Chemical & Refinery, Aerospace & Defense), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2031,' the global packaging automation market is projected to reach $118.8 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2031.

Packaging automation is the process of packaging products using automated technologies which require minimal or no manual intervention. Automated packaging systems have transitioned from singular machines that automate one step in the packaging process to integrating all steps seamlessly into the entire packaging process. Packaging automation helps improve production speeds & efficiency and ensures high quality control and standardization.

The growth of the packaging automation market is mainly attributed to the rapid growth of the E-commerce sector, the increasing adoption of automated systems across industries, and stringent food safety regulations. However, the high initial costs of installing automated systems restrain the market's growth.

The high demand for packaging automation in the logistics industry and the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the shortage of skilled operators is a major challenge for the players in this market. Integration of advanced technologies and smart packaging are major trends in the packaging automation market.

The global packaging automation market is segmented by offering (solutions [case sealers & erectors, sleevers & cartoners, palletizers & depalletizers, strappers, markers & labelers, automated mailer systems, case packers, and other solutions], services [consulting, installation & training, and support & maintenance]), type (robotic pick & place, secondary packaging, and tertiary & palletizing), end-use industry (healthcare & pharmaceuticals [healthcare & pharmaceuticals manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations], e-commerce & logistics [E-commerce, contract packaging, and logistics companies], food & beverage, automotive, chemical & refineries, aerospace & defense, and other end-use industries), and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country and regional levels.

Based on offering, the packaging automation market is segmented into solutions and services. Furthermore, the solutions segment is subsegmented into case sealers & erectors, sleevers & cartoners, palletizers & depalletizers, strappers, markers & labelers, automated mailer systems, case packers, and other solutions. The services segment is subsegmented into consulting, installation & training, and support & maintenance. In 2024, the solutions segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global packaging automation market. This segment is estimated to be worth USD 51.2 billion in 2024. The segment's large market share is mainly attributed to the need for increased manufacturing speed and ensuring products and workers' safety. However, the services segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's growth is driven by the increasing deployment of automation in various industries such as e-commerce, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, automotive, and chemical & refineries and the growing demand for packaging automation to speed up production, optimize warehouse space, and reduce reliance on labor to provide more value-added services to their customers.

Based on type, the packaging automation market is segmented into robotic pick & place, secondary packaging, and tertiary & palletizing. In 2024, the robotic pick and place segment is expected to account for the largest share of 41.5% of the packaging automation market. The segment's large market share is mainly attributed to rising demand for pick and place robots in various industries such as manufacturing, food & beverage, automotive, chemical & refineries, aerospace & defense, e-commerce & logistics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and the growing demand for automation from manufacturing companies to increase production rates. However, the secondary packaging segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's growth is driven by the rising need to safely transport products during shipment and the growing demand for supplementary protection in the e-commerce and pharmaceutical sectors.

Based on end-use industry, the packaging automation market is segmented into healthcare & pharmaceuticals, E-commerce & logistics, food & beverage, automotive, chemical & refineries, aerospace & defense, and other end-use industries. Furthermore, the healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment is subsegmented into healthcare & pharmaceuticals manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations. The E-commerce & logistics segment is subsegmented into E-commerce, contract packaging, and logistics companies. In 2024, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of 44% of the packaging automation market. The segment's large market share is mainly attributed to shifting consumer tastes, high competition in the packaged food market, and a surge in demand for packaged food. However, the e-commerce & logistics segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to various factors, including the rise in online sales channels, the increase in online shopping among customers, the increasing adoption of automation in e-commerce & logistics to ensure timely delivery, and the rising consumer demand for convenience shopping.

Based on geography, the global packaging automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 38.3% of the packaging automation market, followed by Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific packaging automation market is estimated to be worth USD 23.2 billion in 2024. Asia-Pacific's significant market share is attributed to the increasing utilization of sustainable packaging in the food & beverage sector, supportive government initiatives aimed at promoting the adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 technologies to enhance manufacturing capabilities, the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, and the rapid expansion of the E-commerce sector in countries like China and India. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is also projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global packaging automation market are ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), WestRock Company (U.S.), SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan), Krones AG (Germany), Automated Packaging Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Crawford Packaging (Canada), Fuji Machinery (Japan), Brenton LLC (U.S.), BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG(Germany), Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc. (U.S.), KHS GmbH (Italy), MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG (Germany), Omori Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany).

Scope of the Report:

Packaging Automation Market Assessment-by Offering

Solutions Palletizers & Depalletizers Case Packers Vertical/Top Load Case Packers Horizontal/Side Load Case Packers Wrap Around Load Case Packers Other Case Packers Sleeves & Cartoners Case Sealers & Erectors Wrappers Stretch Wrappers Shrink Wrappers Flow Wrappers Automated Mailer Systems Markers & Labelers Strappers Other Solutions

Services Consulting Installation & Training Support & Maintenance



Packaging Automation Market Assessment-by Type

Robotic Pick and Place

Secondary Packaging Automation

Tertiary & Palletizing Automation

Packaging Automation Market Assessment-by End-use Industry

Food & Beverage

E-commerce & Logistics E-commerce Contract Packaging Logistics Companies

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Chemicals & Refineries

Aerospace & Defense

Other End-Use Industries

Packaging Automation Market Assessment-by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

