Electrosurgery Market Worth $9.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosurgery Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.9 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $9.4 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The market for electrosurgical instruments is experiencing robust growth, primarily fueled by the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the escalating demand for minimally invasive procedures. Furthermore, continuous innovation and technological advancements in electrosurgical instruments are contributing significantly to market expansion. However, it's important to note that there are certain risks associated with electrosurgical procedures, along with a stringent regulatory framework in place. Additionally, the shortage of skilled surgeons presents a challenge and is anticipated to impede market growth during the forecast period. Despite these constraints, the market remains poised for considerable advancement, driven by ongoing research and development efforts aimed at addressing these challenges and improving patient outcomes.

Electrosurgery Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $6.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $9.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Market Size Available for 2021-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Surgery Type, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



Rest of MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising government funding to develop advanced medical treatments Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery

"Electrosurgical instruments are projected to experience the most rapid expansion within the electrosurgery market throughout the forecast period."

Based on product, the electrosurgery market comprises electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical accessories, and smoke evacuation systems. Among these, the electrosurgical instruments segment is anticipated to achieve the most substantial CAGR throughout the forecast period. Ongoing technological advancements in electrosurgical instruments, including innovative electrode designs, integrated energy delivery systems, and ergonomic handpieces, are propelling market growth by enhancing surgical outcomes and patient safety. These advancements ensure heightened precision, control, and efficiency during procedures, resulting in improved patient care. As a result, electrosurgical technology continues to evolve, driving market expansion and shaping the future of surgical practices.

"General Surgery segment is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period."

Based on surgery type, the electrosurgery market includes segments such as general surgery, obstetric/gynecological surgery, urological surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, oncological surgery, and other surgical procedures. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity, gastrointestinal disorders, and colorectal cancer necessitates more general surgical procedures, driving the demand for electrosurgical devices. These devices offer precision and control in tissue dissection, hemostasis, and coagulation, enabling surgeons to address complex conditions effectively. As the incidence of chronic diseases continues to rise, so does the need for electrosurgical devices, highlighting their essential role in modern surgical practice.

"Hospitals, clinics, and ablation centres comprised the majority share of the electrosurgery market in 2023"

Based on end user type, the electrosurgery market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and ablation centers; ambulatory surgical centers; and research laboratories and academic institutes. Among these, hospitals, clinics, and ablation centers captured the largest market share in 2023. As the global population ages, the prevalence of age-related conditions like cardiac arrhythmias and cancerous tumors increases, driving up demand for electrosurgical procedures in hospitals, clinics, and ablation centers. Electrosurgery offers precise, minimally invasive treatment options for these conditions, aligning with the preferences of an aging population seeking effective yet less invasive interventions. This trend is expected to persist as the population continues to age, highlighting the vital role of electrosurgical procedures in addressing age-related health challenges.

"Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period".

Segmented by region, the electrosurgery market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region's large and growing population drives a significant demand for healthcare services, including surgical procedures, fueling the growth of the electrosurgery market. With an expanding healthcare burden, there's a need for increased access to medical interventions across the region. Electrosurgery, known for its versatility and precision, meets this demand effectively, offering minimally invasive solutions for a variety of surgical needs. As healthcare awareness rises and economies develop further, the demand for advanced medical technologies like electrosurgical devices is expected to continue to grow, contributing to market expansion and innovation in the region.

Electrosurgery Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery

Restraints:

1. Risks associated with electrosurgical procedures

Opportunities:

1. Rising government funding to develop advanced medical treatments

Challenge:

1. Concerns regarding toxic fumes produced during surgical procedures

Key Market Players of Electrosurgery Industry:

Key players in this market are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies (such as product launches, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions). Prominent players in this market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Smith and Nephew Plc (UK), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin Group (Germany), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US), Kirwan Surgical Products LLC (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Utah Medical Products Inc. (US), Encision Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Meyer-Haake GmbH Medical Innovations (Germany), Surgical Holdings (UK), I. C. Medical, Inc. (US), Aspen Surgical (US), Applied Medical Resources Corporation (US), Apyx Medical (US), EPMD Group (india) and Directa Dental Group (US).

A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the electrosurgery market referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1-45%, Tier 2-34%, and Tier 3-21%

By Designation: C-level-26%, Director Level-30%, and Others-44%

By Region: North America-35%, Europe-32%, Asia Pacific-25%, Latin America- 6%, and Middle East and Africa- 2%

Recent Developments:

In April 2024, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US) has acquired Acclarent, Inc. (US), one of the leading companies in ENT surgical solutions. This strategic move broadens Integra's product range, enhances market presence, and unlocks a USD 1 billion growth opportunity in the ENT device sector.

In March 2024, Medical Device Business Services a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (US) collaborated with NVIDIA Corporation (US). This collaboration aims to enhance real-time analysis and make AI algorithms more widely accessible in operating rooms at global level. By leveraging AI, surgeons can make informed decisions, improve education, and foster collaboration within connected ORs, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.

In November 2023, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany) launched TriSect rapide tool designed for bipolar coagulation, division, and sealing of vessels and tissue bundles, as well as grasping, dissecting, and cutting tissue. Suitable for open, minimally invasive, and endoscopically assisted procedures across various medical fields including general visceral surgery, gynecology, urology, pediatrics, and thoracic surgery.

In August 2023, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany) launched HYBRIDknife flex. This innovative device combines needle-free, high-pressure hydrodissection and novel electrosurgical waveforms, streamlining procedures. Physicians can perform all four essential steps of Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) without the need to switch instruments, enhancing efficiency and precision in gastrointestinal procedures.

Electrosurgery Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of Market Dynamics: Drivers (growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, innovation and technological advancements in electrosurgical instruments, increasing number of hospitals coupled with growing number of surgical procedures, and shifting preference toward outpatient surgeries in developed regions), restraints (risks associated with electrosurgical procedures, stringent regulatory framework, and shortage of surgeons) opportunities (emerging markets, rising government funding to develop advanced medical treatments, and expected increase in number of cosmetic and bariatric procedures due to growing obesity prevalence), and challenges (concerns regarding toxic fumes produced during surgical procedures and concerns about electromagnetic interference)

Services/Innovations: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new service launches in the electrosurgery market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, components, demographics, end-user, and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the electrosurgery market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the electrosurgery market like Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US) among others.

