Montag, 20.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! 22 Jahre "BlueChip"-Power nun bei NurExone!
WKN: A2JHVD | ISIN: NO0010813843 | Ticker-Symbol: J9X
Frankfurt
20.05.24
08:09 Uhr
0,144 Euro
-0,032
-18,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GOLDEN ENERGY OFFSHORE SERVICES AS Chart 1 Jahr
GOLDEN ENERGY OFFSHORE SERVICES AS 5-Tage-Chart
AQ GROUP
AQ GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AQ GROUP AB60,10-1,48 %
AXCAP VENTURES INC0,0010,00 %
COMPODIUM INTERNATIONAL AB0,242+2,54 %
GOLDEN ENERGY OFFSHORE SERVICES AS0,144-18,00 %
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC0,001-75,00 %
SCINAI IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS LTD ADR0,396-0,50 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.