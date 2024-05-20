Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA53228D1069 Lifeist Wellness Inc. 20.05.2024 CA53228D2059 Lifeist Wellness Inc. 21.05.2024 Tausch 20:1

CA05455X1069 Axcap Ventures Inc. 20.05.2024 CA05455X2059 Axcap Ventures Inc. 21.05.2024 Tausch 10:1

US09073Q2049 Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. 20.05.2024 US09073Q3039 Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. 21.05.2024 Tausch 10:1

NO0010813843 Golden Energy Offshore Services AS 20.05.2024 NO0013228585 Golden Energy Offshore Services AS 21.05.2024 Tausch 20:1

SE0016844468 Compodium International AB 20.05.2024 SE0022088233 Compodium International AB 21.05.2024 Tausch 2:1

SE0000772956 AQ Group AB 20.05.2024 20.05.2024 SE0022062196 AQ Group AB 21.05.2024 Tausch 1:5

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken