The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI): London Gears Up for SWFI's Global Wealth Conference 2024 and Good Fellow Awards Gala

LONDON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) is pleased to announce the Global Order of Outstanding Disruptors (Good) Fellow Awards, which will be presented at the highly anticipated Global Wealth Conference 2024 in London. The awards recognise outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the global wealth management industry and have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to promoting best practices.

"We are thrilled to present the Good Fellow Awards at this year's conference in London," said Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of SWFI. "These awards recognise the outstanding achievements of individuals who have made a lasting impact on the global wealth management industry. By celebrating their successes and sharing their insights, we hope to inspire others to pursue excellence and drive positive change in the industry."

The Good Fellow Awards will be presented during a special ceremony at the conference, followed by an engaging "Good Talk" conversation between Lakshmi Narayanan and the award recipients. The recipients include Ruston Smith, Non-Executive Chair of the Tesco Pension Fund; David Pitt-Watson, entrepreneur and writer; Lord Dominic Johnson, Minister of State for Regulatory Reform in the United Kingdom; H.E. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the GCC; and Dr. Jen Jones, CEO of the Galapagos Conservation Trust.

London, once the wealthiest city in the world, has seen its position decline over the past decade, now ranking 5th - a decline of 10% over the past decade, with 227,000 millionaires, 370 centi-millionaires, and 35 billionaires.

In contrast, Los Angeles has seen a 45% growth in its wealthy population, jumping to 6th place, while Paris retains its 7th place as the wealthiest city in mainland Europe. Sydney has also experienced strong wealth growth over the past 20 years, ascending to 8th position.

Despite this shift, London remains a global financial hub and a fitting location for the Global Wealth Conference 2024. The event aims to bring together industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators from around the world to discuss the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the global wealth management sector.

The Global Wealth Conference 2024 will take place from May 28 - 30, 2024 in London. The event will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, panel discussions, and interactive sessions focusing on key themes such as sustainability, allocation, and innovation in the global wealth management industry.

