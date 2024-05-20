ALKANE RESOURCES

As with Boda before it, April's resource update at Kaiser saw substantially all of its resource promoted from the inferred to the indicated category at a materially higher grade of both gold and copper. The close-spaced nature of the drilling required to achieve this will now allow these resources to be quickly and easily promoted to reserve status for the purpose of Alkane's scoping study - or preliminary economic assessment - to be announced later this quarter.

