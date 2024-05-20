INDEPENDENCE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covia, a leading provider of mineral-based and material solutions for a range of Industrial markets, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of R.W. Sidley's Industrial Minerals Division, which provides high-quality, silica-based products for use in filtration, industrial, and sports applications.

The acquisition of Sidley's silica sand mining operation in Thompson, Ohio, includes the quarry and reserves, along with certain buildings, machinery, and equipment needed for operations. Through this purchase, Covia expands its portfolio of industry-leading products. For example, customers seeking best quality bunker sand for golf courses now have a selection of top brands from one supplier, with Pro/Angle®, a premium angular sand made from pure silica quartz, now offered along with Covia's BESTSAND products. Adding the Thompson site to the Covia portfolio also broadens Covia's offerings in filter media, premium infill sand for athletic fields, and construction materials.

"The expanded portfolio and the combined power of our teams will help our customers secure the high-quality products they need," said Barry Esposito, Covia's executive vice president, industrial performance materials, U.S. and Canada. "We're excited to expand our network and product offerings to support customers of both companies with more options and great service."

About Covia

Covia is a leading provider of diversified mineral solutions to a variety of industrial markets, including glass, ceramics, coatings, metals, foundry, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports and recreation, and oil and gas. The Company serves its customers through a broad array of high-quality products, including high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, resin and coated materials, delivered through its comprehensive distribution network. Covia has built long-standing relationships with a broad customer base consisting of blue-chip customers. Underpinning these strengths is an unwavering commitment to safety and to sustainable development, further enhancing the value that Covia delivers to all its stakeholders. For more information, visit CoviaCorp.com.

About R. W. Sidley

R.W. Sidley specializes in construction aggregates, industrial minerals, sports turf aggregates, and offers comprehensive design/build solutions for precast concrete structures through the Sidley Precast Group. Its operations span the Great Lakes region, with facilities in Ohio and Pennsylvania, ensuring a strong regional presence. This is bolstered by its wholly owned transportation subsidiary, J.P. Jenks, which provides expert logistics and dedicated trucking services. The vertical logistics approach, featuring a modern trucking fleet and oversized hauling expertise, enables the company to offer reduced freight costs, short or long-term storage, and on-time delivery across the U.S. and Canada. This unique combination of services and geographical reach creates a competitive advantage in the market.

Contacts

Covia Media Relations

MediaRelations@CoviaCorp.com



R.W. Sidley Corporate Office

440.352.9343

mediainquiry@rwsidley.com