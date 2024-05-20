Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! 22 Jahre "BlueChip"-Power nun bei NurExone!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929401 | ISIN: FI0009008080 | Ticker-Symbol: ACN
Stuttgart
20.05.24
14:37 Uhr
3,070 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1603,26018:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2024 | 08:06
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inside Information: Manu Skyttä starts as the President and CEO of Aspocomp Group Plc

Aspocomp Group Plc, Inside Information, May 20, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time)


Mr. Manu Skyttä, MSc, Aeronautical Engineering, who was appointed as the new President and CEO of Aspocomp Group Plc in February, starts his position today. The Company issued a release on the appointment of Manu Skyttä on February 15, 2024.

"We are pleased with the appointment of Mr. Manu Skyttä," says Ms. Päivi Marttila, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Manu's energy and his passion for change and growth, together with his wide experience from different business functions, give him strong competence to develop Aspocomp into the next phase," adds Päivi Marttila.

For further information, please contact Päivi Marttila, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 400 285 358.


ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Päivi Marttila
Chairman of the Board of Directors

www.aspocomp.com


Aspocomp - heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com



KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.