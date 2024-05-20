Fundamental Global Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Mooresville, NC, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundamental Global Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) (the "Company" or "Fundamental Global"), formerly known as FG Financial Group, Inc. ("FG Financial"), today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. As previously announced, FG Financial and FG Group Holdings Inc. ("FG Group Holdings") completed their merger (the "Merger") as of February 29, 2024, whereby FG Group Holdings merged with and into FG Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. In connection with the merger, the Company was renamed Fundamental Global Inc.

Kyle Cerminara, Chairman and CEO of Fundamental Global, commented, "We are pleased to report our first quarter as a combined company following the merger of FG Group Holdings and FG Financial Group. With the completion of the merger and transition well underway, our goal is to simplify all of our operations, reduce public company costs and focus our efforts on accelerating growth in select scalable and high ROIC businesses. In April, we announced the sale of our Digital Ignition business in Georgia which reduces debt, increases cash and decreases overhead costs. Also in April we announced the planned combination of Strong/MDI Screen Systems with FG Acquisition Corp., which will form a Saltire Inc as new investment platform in Canada and potentially unlock and grow the value of our investment in Strong/MDI. We are continuing to focus on ways to reduce costs, streamline and focus our efforts on shareholder returns."

Select 2024 First Quarter Highlights

Note: The financial results for the first quarter 2024 reflect the financial results of the Company following the Merger, which was accounted for as a reverse merger. Therefore, the financial results present the operations of FG Group Holdings for periods prior to the merger and present the combined results of FG Group Holdings and FG Financial for periods subsequent to February 29, 2024. As a result, the quarter ended March 31, 2024 reflects three months of activity from the operations of FG Group Holdings and one month of activity from the operations of FG Financial.

Fundamental Global Inc.'s 2024 first quarter included:

? Revenue increased $2.1 million or 31.6% to $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 on a $1.1 million increase in revenue from Strong Entertainment combined with improved investment performance as compared with the prior year period. The growth in revenue from Strong Entertainment was due to increased demand from cinema operators for screen products and installation services. Investment income was favorable as the Company's equity method losses were lower in the current year period. The three months ended March 31, 2024 also includes reinsurance premiums and investment income for one month following the Merger which was effective February 29, 2024. The second quarter of 2024 will be the first reporting period that will reflect a full quarter of reinsurance and investment operating results from the acquired FG Financial business lines. ? Total expenses increased $3.9 million or 36.3% to $14.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in total expenses was due to $0.7 million increase in cost of cinema product and service revenues accompanying the revenue growth in the entertainment business; a $1.1 million increase in selling, general and administrative expenses due to the combination of growth in the entertainment business, the additional costs of operating Strong Entertainment as a public company, and the additional SG&A from the FG Financial business following the Merger; and a $1.4 million non-cash impairment related to the sale of the Digital Ignition building. As an objective of merging FG Group Holdings and FG Financial, management expects general and administrative costs to decline following the merger transition. ? The Company paid dividends on its 8% Series A Preferred Stock of $0.4 million, or $0.25 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. ? Net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $4.3 million, or ($0.26) per share, compared to $3.8 million or $(0.42) per fully diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2024, Fundamental Global' s key balance sheet items included:

? Total assets of $110.3 million as of March 31, 2024, and increase of $48.1 million from December 31, 2023, and investment holdings totaling $49.1 million, including directly or indirectly held investments in Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. OppFi, iCoreConnect Inc., holdings under the Company's Merchant Banking Platform for FG Acquisition Corp., FG Communities, Craveworthy, and other holdings. ? Total stockholders' equity of $66.4 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $29.6 million from December 31, 2023, reflecting our increased scale on a combined basis following the Merger.

Fundamental Global Inc.

Fundamental Global Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including reinsurance, asset management, merchant banking, manufacturing and managed services.

FUNDAMENTAL GLOBAL INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands)

March 31,

2024

(Unaudited) December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,209 $ 6,644 Accounts receivable, net 6,285 6,477 Inventories, net 4,446 4,079 Equity securities, at fair value 9,472 10,552 Other investments 39,614 17,469 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,286 12,220 Operating lease right-of-use assets 351 371 Finance lease right-of-use assets 1,136 1,258 Deferred policy acquisition costs 1,814 - Reinsurance balances receivable, net 17,805 - Funds deposited with reinsured companies 8,055 - Goodwill 881 903 Assets of discontinued operations - 940 Assets held for sale 6,238 - Other assets 2,687 1,230 Total assets $ 110,279 $ 62,143 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 8,353 $ 7,209 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 1,881 1,336 Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves 9,023 - Unearned premium reserves 9,234 - Operating lease liabilities 397 421 Finance lease liabilities 1,218 1,283 Short term debt 4,592 4,732 Long term debt, net of debt issuance costs 5,369 5,461 Deferred income taxes 3,354 3,200 Liabilities of discontinued operations 161 1,392 Other liabilities 93 102 Total liabilities $ 43,675 $ 25,136 Commitments and contingencies SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Series A Preferred Shares $ 22,365 $ - Common stock 28 225 Additional paid-in capital 49,689 55,856 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (2,161 ) 2,336 Treasury stock - (18,586 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,119 ) (4,682 ) Total Fundamental Global stockholders' equity 64,802 35,149 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 1,802 1,858 Total stockholders' equity 66,604 37,007 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 110,279 $ 62,143





FUNDAMENTAL GLOBAL INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)