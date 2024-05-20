GrowthZone Acquires JUNO to Enhance Member Engagement Capabilities

GrowthZone has expanded its portfolio of association management solutions to include an interactive community and learning application.

NISSWA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / GrowthZone, provider of association management software (AMS) for associations and chambers of commerce, recently announced the acquisition of the JUNO SaaS solution. This collaboration is focused on providing membership organizations with a truly all-in-one solution that encompasses every aspect of member management, including a modern, engaging community and learning platform.

"JUNO has established itself as an innovative, member-centric community and learning platform," said GrowthZone CEO Paul Plaia III. "This acquisition is an expanded commitment to growing the vibrant community and learning capabilities we provide, so our association and chambers of commerce customers will have even more opportunities to leverage a truly all-in-one solution as their needs evolve and change. Ultimately, this solution will help our customers increase member engagement, member retention, drive non-dues revenue, and further their impact."

The JUNO solution will be re-branded as the GrowthZone Community application, and current JUNO customers will continue to rely on the support teams they know and trust, combined with continued investment in the platform with the added strength of GrowthZone's industry-leading team.

"A thriving member community increases the impact and importance of membership-based organizations," said Plaia. "With this acquisition, users of GrowthZone software solutions-including GrowthZone, ChamberMaster, and MemberSuite software-will have the opportunity to give their members a space for meaningful connections and collaboration through our new Community application."

JUNO was voted #1 in a competition designed to reward innovation in event technology and community software at PCMA Convening Leaders 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

