KR1 Plc - Ordinary Share Buyback: Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20
Monday, 20 May 2024
KR1 plc
("KR1" or the "Company")
Ordinary Share Buyback: Transaction in Own Shares
KR1 plc announces that on 20 May 2024, it purchased the Company's ordinary shares of 0.19p each ("Ordinary Shares") on the Aquis Stock Exchange through the Company's broker to the buyback, Singer Capital Markets Securities Limited, as per below.
Exchange Venue: Aquis Stock Exchange
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 155,000
Highest price paid (per Ordinary Share): 81.9165
Lowest price paid (per Ordinary Share): 81.00
Volume weighted average price paid (per Ordinary Share): 81.5652p
The Ordinary Shares purchased will be held in Treasury and the purchases form part of the Company's share buyback program as announced on 15 May 2024.
Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company will have 177,369,520 ordinary shares of 0.19p each in issue, of which 245,000 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights will be 177,124,520.
The total voting rights figure of 177,124,520 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
--ENDS--
About KR1 plc
KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.
www.KR1.io
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).