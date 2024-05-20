Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! 22 Jahre "BlueChip"-Power nun bei NurExone!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
20.05.24
15:29 Uhr
0,915 Euro
+0,030
+3,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9151,12019:29
Dow Jones News
20.05.2024 | 18:25
225 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-May-2024 / 16:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
20 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               20 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      150,000 
Highest price paid per share:         82.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          80.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 81.6146p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,828,158 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,828,158) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      81.6146p                    150,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
3857               80.80       15:55:19          00070005520TRLO0      XLON 
2933               80.80       15:55:19          00070005522TRLO0      XLON 
4464               80.80       15:55:19          00070005521TRLO0      XLON 
4466               80.80       15:55:19          00070005523TRLO0      XLON 
48399               81.60       15:55:24          00070005526TRLO0      XLON 
15013               81.60       15:55:24          00070005527TRLO0      XLON 
11230               81.40       15:55:24          00070005528TRLO0      XLON 
641                81.80       15:56:08          00070005541TRLO0      XLON 
9623               81.80       15:56:08          00070005540TRLO0      XLON 
2720               81.80       15:56:08          00070005539TRLO0      XLON 
4527               82.00       15:56:46          00070005575TRLO0      XLON 
3000               82.00       15:56:46          00070005574TRLO0      XLON 
3702               82.00       16:01:31          00070005786TRLO0      XLON 
4200               82.00       16:01:31          00070005785TRLO0      XLON 
7321               82.00       16:05:30          00070005970TRLO0      XLON 
7430               82.00       16:08:21          00070006148TRLO0      XLON 
5586               82.00       16:08:21          00070006154TRLO0      XLON 
3000               82.00       16:08:21          00070006153TRLO0      XLON 
2340               81.60       16:16:40          00070006611TRLO0      XLON 
1137               81.40       16:16:40          00070006613TRLO0      XLON 
128                81.60       16:16:40          00070006612TRLO0      XLON 
1388               81.40       16:17:16          00070006676TRLO0      XLON 
587                81.40       16:19:08          00070006846TRLO0      XLON 
475                81.40       16:19:08          00070006845TRLO0      XLON 
1049               81.40       16:22:30          00070007111TRLO0      XLON 
784                81.40       16:23:37          00070007173TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  322658 
EQS News ID:  1906987 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1906987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2024 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.