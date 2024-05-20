Equity Multiple Inc: EquityMultiple Raises Alpine Note Rates Amid Continued Investor Enthusiasm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / EquityMultiple, a leading real estate investment platform, today announced a rate increase for its popular cash management investment vehicle, the Alpine Note. This strategic move comes in response to the Federal Reserve's recent comments suggesting a "higher for longer" interest rate environment, providing investors with an opportunity to lock in a meaningful spread above T-bills.









As of May 16th, EquityMultiple increased the rate on its popular Alpine Notes to the following:

3-month Notes: 6.10% APY

6-month Notes: 7.15% APY

9-month Notes: 7.50% APY

As of May 15th, the 9-month Alpine Note features an APY around 300 basis points higher than the 10-year treasury notes.

As interest rates continue to hover at elevated levels, the Federal Reserve's indications suggest that rate cuts are not on the immediate horizon. This environment presents a unique opportunity for investors to capitalize on higher yields. By increasing rates for the Alpine Note, EquityMultiple aims to offer its investors a compelling alternative to traditional T-bills, with the potential for enhanced returns in a stable and secure investment vehicle.

Remarked CEO Charles Clinton, "Our decision to raise rates for the Alpine Note is driven by our commitment to providing excellent investment opportunities as this new phase of the cycle plays out. With recent remarks from the Fed, it really feels like a 'higher for longer' environment, but nothing is for certain. In a fluid interest rate environment, we wanted to give investors the opportunity to lock in attractive rates on our Alpine Notes for the coming months. We are dedicated to helping our investors navigate this environment effectively and providing a range of real estate investment options to diversify for both fixed income and upside."

In addition to these standard 3, 6, and 9-month Notes, EquityMultiple also currently offers the Alpine Note Basecamp, a 3-month note paying a 9% APY with just a $1K minimum, a way for EquityMultiple investors to dip their toe in the water with respect to alternative asset investing.

Ongoing Success and Popularity of Alpine Notes

The Alpine Note has demonstrated significant success since its inception, raising over $200 million in investor capital. Notably, the investment vehicle has maintained a flawless track record, with no defaults or missed payments to date. This achievement underscores EquityMultiple's commitment to delivering reliable and high-performing investment options to self-directed individual investors.

EquityMultiple's rate increase for the Alpine Note aligns with the company's broader strategy of leveraging market conditions to benefit its investors. By offering a higher yield, EquityMultiple continues to position the Alpine Note as a premier choice for cash management, catering to investors seeking both security and attractive returns.

"The success of the Alpine Note, coupled with its impeccable performance record, makes it a standout investment vehicle," said Marious Sjlusen, Chief Investment Officer at EquityMultiple. "As we navigate this period of elevated interest rates, we are committed to providing our investors with opportunities that offer meaningful spreads and align with their financial goals."

About EquityMultiple

EquityMultiple is a leading investment management and technology firm whose mission is to provide unique real estate private equity and private credit opportunities to accredited investors. EquityMultiple's network of 50,000 investors has participated in over $5 billion in commercial real estate transactions since 2015. The firm partners with experienced real estate operators in strong markets across the country and offers investments in both individual properties and funds through its innovative platform.

For more information, please visit https://www.equitymultiple.com.

