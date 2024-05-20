Spring USA: Cornerstone Foodservice Group Broadens Equipment Portfolio With Acquisition of Equipex

Equipex joins Spring USA, LloydPans, and Astra Manufacturing under CFG Collection of Brands

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Cornerstone Foodservice Group (CFG), a leader in premium, innovative foodservice equipment, buffetware, and induction solutions, announced today it has acquired Equipex, a high-quality cooking, holding, induction, ventless hood and display equipment manufacturer since 1996.

This strategic alliance adds Equipex to CFG's collection of leading brands, Spring USA, Versa-Gard, LloydPans, and Astra, to offer additional strategic capabilities, product lines, and service abilities to their commercial customer base. Together, the organizations provide a comprehensive solution for restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice companies looking for high-quality back-of-house, cooking, and display equipment. The acquisition also includes SA Vents, Equipex's patented Small Appliance Ventless Hood System.

"Combining the power and momentum of what our individual organizations have achieved over the last 25+ years will strengthen our value proposition and kitchen equipment offering for the foodservice market both today and in the future," said Kristine Holtz, CEO of Cornerstone Foodservice Group. "This investment is a testament to our dedication to providing a comprehensive solution for chefs, operators, and foodservice professionals worldwide."

The Equipex portfolio offers products that meet the needs of the foodservice industry and include Rollergrill International panini grills, convection and pizza ovens, warming displays, waffle bakers, salamanders, and other niche-focused cooking equipment. Equipex also offers Adventys cooking and warming induction equipment, along with its patented countertop small appliances ventless hood system.

Gary Licht, founder of Equipex, will continue with the company in a leadership role.

"We are excited to join the CFG family of companies," said Licht. "They have built an impressive business committed to providing quality service and products to the foodservice market. Our acquisition by Cornerstone Foodservice Group allows us to incorporate our vast portfolio of products into their already expansive offering."

Equipex will continue to operate out of their facility in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Cornerstone Foodservice Group (CFG)

Cornerstone Foodservice Group is a family of leading and groundbreaking brands trusted by industry professionals worldwide for providing innovative, premium products and creative business solutions. The Cornerstone Foodservice Group family includes Spring USA, LloydPans, Astra Manufacturing, and Versa-Gard. Learn more: www.csfsgroup.com

About Spring USA

Since 1993, Spring USA has been known for the innovation and design of reliable, durable and beautiful commercial foodservice products, including induction ranges & warming equipment, cookware, buffetware, mobile cooking stations, and custom-built tables with hidden induction and cooling elements. Learn more: www.springusa.com

About Equipex

Since 1996, Equipex has produced a wide range of cooking, holding, and display equipment for foodservice establishments. Known especially for their small appliance ventless hoods (SA Vent), Equipex also partners with European manufacturers, Adventys Induction and Roller Grill International, to offer products that meet the needs of the foodservice industry, such as panini grills, convection ovens, pizza ovens, rotisseries, warming displays, and more. Learn more: www.equipex.com

