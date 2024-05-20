Enbridge: Integrated Approach to Sustainability Yields Progress on ESG Goals

Enbridge releases 2023 Sustainability Report on environmental, social and governance priorities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / We published Enbridge's 23rd Sustainability Report, which details the solid progress we're making towards environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

"Every day, we strive to be the first-choice energy delivery company in North America and beyond-for customers, communities, investors, regulators, policymakers and employees," say Enbridge President and CEO Greg Ebel and Board of Directors Chair Pamela Carter in a message to readers. "We're proud of our strong record of governance and longstanding sustainability leadership and we remain focused on achieving the ambitious environmental, social and governance goals we set in 2020."

At Enbridge, we're proud of our ESG practices and performance and we're working diligently to deliver energy in a more planet-friendly way, everywhere people need it. The 2023 Sustainability Report outlines our solid progress on emissions reductions; safety performance; advancing Indigenous reconciliation and our work to build a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

"Across Enbridge, our employees are advancing a sustainable business strategy," says Pete Sheffield, Enbridge Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President, External Affairs U.S. "We've set ambitious goals that align our teams in common-purpose and shared accountability to deliver the best possible solutions for a broad set of stakeholders."

Our 2023 Sustainability Report highlights:

Environmental Goals

Emissions

Achieved a 37% reduction in GHG emissions intensity and a 20% reduction in absolute GHG emissions from our 2018 baseline.

Reduced methane emissions in the Company's natural gas operations by 40% from the 2018 baseline.

Continued our robust GHG emissions disclosures, expanding the categories of Scope 3 emissions on which we report and enhancing the transparency of Scope 3 emissions reporting.

Provided an updated analysis of Enbridge's business under different climate-related scenarios, in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Social Goals

Safety

Achieved a 16% reduction in work-related injuries and safety incidents among employees and contractors, surpassing Enbridge's goal of achieving a 10% safety improvement over the previous three-year average.

Indigenous

Advanced Indigenous reconciliation by meeting 10 of the 22 goals set out in our Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan.

Reached C$2 billion in Indigenous procurement and labor spending, and committed to an additional C$1 billion in cumulative Indigenous spending by 2030.

Workforce Representation

Increased workforce representation of underrepresented ethnic and racial groups, U.S. veterans, women, Indigenous peoples and persons with disabilities.

Governance

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Exceeded Enbridge's Board of Directors diversity goals, with 50% representation from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups and 50% women.

"This integrated approach continues to yield positive results as we maintain a focus on continuous improvement and long-term value. In our 23rd Sustainability Report, we update stakeholders on our progress against our goals and the work remaining," says Sheffield.

"We also outline the actions we're taking to deliver reliable, affordable energy to as many people as possible, with as little environmental impact as possible. And we acknowledge the steps we're taking to overcome challenges of yesterday and those before us today, with an eye towards securing opportunities tomorrow."

Click here for the full PDF version of our 2023 Sustainability Report here. Click here for the 2023 ESG datasheet, which includes our analysis that aligns with the TFCD.





