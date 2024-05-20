Led by IVICOM and supported by INA and the Croatian government, the project will help decarbonize INA's Rijeka Refinery and advance Croatia's Net Zero goals

Ohmium International ("Ohmium"), a leading green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, is pleased to announce that it was selected to equip the first green hydrogen project in Croatia. Ohmium was selected to serve as the PEM electrolyzer supplier for IVICOM, a leading Croatian engineering and construction company, on a project to build a 10MW green hydrogen plant at the INA Rijeka Refinery.

The project will pair Ohmium's PEM electrolyzers with a new solar power plant to produce green hydrogen to help decarbonize INA's Rijeka Refinery and supply sustainable fuel for Croatia's growing transportation market. The green hydrogen project and affiliated solar plant are supported by the Croatian government's Recovery and Resilience Facility, which incorporates measures to improve the sustainability and diversity of EU members' energy supplies. The project also advances Croatia's National Hydrogen strategy goals, which are to install 70 MW of hydrogen production facilities by 2030, and ramp up to 2750 MW by 2050, to help achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

"The synergy between IVICOM's engineering expertise and Ohmium's cutting-edge PEM electrolyzer technology will be key to successful project realization," said Mr. Dinko Condic, President of IVICOM's Management Board. "This partnership is in line with our company vision of prioritizing green projects and green hydrogen innovation for a sustainable future."

"The green hydrogen installation at the Rijeka Refinery will be a premier example of the green transition in Europe," said Arne Ballantine, Ohmium CEO. "Ohmium is pleased to be working with leaders such as IVICOM and INA on this pioneering project, as our PEM electrolyzers are uniquely suited for pairing with solar power for promoting refinery decarbonization and green transportation."

About Ohmium:

Ohmium designs, manufactures and deploys modular, scalable proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. The company's suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals for industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline of more than 2 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.

About the Partner/Collaborators

IVICOM Consulting Zagreb specializes in consulting, engineering, supervision, project management and construction for various industrial plants and other buildings including infrastructural projects.

INA Group plays a leading role in oil operations in Croatia and an important role in the region in oil and gas exploration and production, oil refining and distribution of oil and petroleum products.

