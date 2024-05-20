Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! 22 Jahre "BlueChip"-Power nun bei NurExone!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3YT | ISIN: CH0025751329 | Ticker-Symbol: LTEC
Lang & Schwarz
20.05.24
22:31 Uhr
83,41 Euro
+0,04
+0,05 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,1284,7022:31
0,0000,00008:00
ACCESSWIRE
20.05.2024 | 21:38
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logitech Honored With 10 Design Award Wins From Red Dot for 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Logitech
Logitech Blog

Logitech continues to be recognized for its design work by once again being honored by Red Dot this year with 10 award wins across various categories. Logitech's standing with Red Dot continues from last year when the company was named Red Dot Design Team of the Year 2023.

Judged by an international team of experts, the Red Dot Award seeks to find products that significantly stand out for having exceptional design. This year, products from Logitech B2B, PWS, G and Education were recognized:

  • Casa Pop-Up Desk
  • Epicboom
  • Zone Learn
  • Yeti Orb
  • Yeti GX
  • G Pro X TKL
  • Reach
  • Sight
  • Logi Dock Flex
  • Wave Keys

"Red Dot is an exceptional award organization and we feel honored that they continue to recognize us," said Malin Leschly, Chief Design Officer at Logitech. "We always strive to create experiences that resonate rationally and emotionally with our users, and we're thrilled to maintain the momentum of design wins for 2024."

Thank you to Red Dot for this recognition.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.