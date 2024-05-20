WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced today that an annual general meeting ("AGM") of its shareholders will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (British Summer Time), at 22 Grenville, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands.

A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint a proxy or proxies to attend the AGM and to vote on their behalf. A card of proxy should be completed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon.

The Company will be distributing the notice of AGM, proxy statement, voting card and proxy card on or about May 23, 2024.

The notice of AGM, proxy statement, proxy card and voting card are available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website, www.wns.com. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of the notice of AGM, proxy statement, proxy card and voting card, free of charge, by sending a written request at web.queries@computershare.com or to the Computershare Trust Company, N.A. at 150 Royall Street, Canton, Massachusetts 02021, United States of America or by calling Shareholder services line: +1 (781) 575 3100 or write to the Company at Gopi.Krishnan@wns.com, attention Gopi Krishnan.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2024, WNS had 60,125 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240518597466/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

David Mackey

EVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (646) 908-2615

david.mackey@wns.com



Media:

Archana Raghuram

EVP Global Head Marketing Communications

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com