Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Announces Update on Naked Short Selling Investigation

Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (NASDAQ:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, today announced an update on the short selling investigation undertaken in June of 2023.

In an initial press release from late June 2023, META outlined its preliminary analysis of potential naked short selling, and retained well-known analytics firm, Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC to review trading patterns of the Company's common stock. Based on this analysis, and with zero tolerance for illegal naked short selling and other stock manipulation, META employed the services of law firms, Christian Attar and Warshaw Burstein (collectively "Lawyers") to determine merit of such claims.

Since June 2023, the Lawyers have conducted an exhaustive investigation and undertaken in-depth due diligence. The Lawyers have now concluded that META has meritorious claims for market manipulation against several parties. "I believe META has an actionable case in connection with its MMAT/MMTLP claims. We look forward to working with the company," noted James "Wes" Christian, partner with Christian Attar.

Noted META Board Chairman, Jack Harding, "We needed all available data (unearthed by these esteemed securities law firms) at our disposal to delineate stock manipulation, and by which parties. We are now equipped with the necessary information to act and will be further sharing these findings with regulatory agencies. Simultaneously, we expect to file legal proceedings in the coming quarters against the responsible financial service firms." META looks forward to releasing additional press releases as more information becomes available.

About Meta Materials Inc.

Meta Materials Inc. (META) is an advanced materials and nanotechnology company. We develop new products and technologies using innovative sustainable science. Advanced materials can improve everyday products that surround us, making them smarter and more sustainable. META® technology platforms enable global brands to develop new products to improve performance for customers in aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, 5G communications, batteries, authentication, automotive and clean energy. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

