Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2024) - Newterra Resources Inc. (CSE: NT) ("Newterra Resources" or the "Company") announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Gerald Carlson for personal reasons from its Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Carlson for his services. Mr. Carlson has been a director of the Company since its inception in 2021 and provided valuable guidance and support during its IPO process.

Newterra Resources also announces the appointment of Mr. Matthew Coltura to the Board as an independent director. Mr. Coltura, B.BA, a self-employed mortgage broker and investor relations associate, is a seasoned finance professional with several years of experience spanning capital markets, real estate and lending across a variety of industries. He has a direct focus on business development, raising capital and building strategic relationships.

About Newterra Resources Inc.

Newterra Resources Inc. is a mineral resource exploration company with a concentration in precious metals. The Company's material property is the Iron Horse Project, comprised of nine mineral title claims covering 2439.5 hectares on the border of Osoyoos and Similkameen Mining Divisions, located on the west side of the Okanagan Valley near Kelowna, in the Province of British Columbia.

Contact Information

Newterra Resources Inc.

Robert Coltura, Corporate Development

Email: rcoltura@newterraresources.com

Telephone: 604-290-6152

