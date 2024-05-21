Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! 22 Jahre "BlueChip"-Power nun bei NurExone!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EMCV | ISIN: CA05478A2083 | Ticker-Symbol: TGP
Frankfurt
20.05.24
08:16 Uhr
0,007 Euro
+0,005
+180,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AZARGA METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZARGA METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.05.2024 | 01:38
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alexander Molyneux: Early Warning Report Filed for Azarga Metals Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Alexander Molyneux (the "Acquiror") reports that he has acquired securities of Azarga Metals Corp. (the "Issuer") through the TSX Venture Exchange and has filed an early warning report advising of his holdings in the Issuer.

The Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership of a total of 1,505,314 common shares (the "Shares") of the Issuer, which securities were acquired by the Acquiror by way of a market acquisition made May 10, 2024 for consideration of $15,053 (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror held or had control over an aggregate 5,157,326 Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 14.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer.

Immediately following the Transaction, the Acquiror holds or has control over an aggregate of 6,662,640 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 18.3% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer.

The securities were acquired for investment purposes under an exemption provided under National Instrument 45-106. The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of the Issuer in the future.

ALEXANDER MOLYNEUX
E: alex@azargaresources.com
P: +852-9313-2813

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Alexander Molyneux



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.