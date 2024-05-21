Alexander Molyneux: Early Warning Report Filed for Azarga Metals Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Alexander Molyneux (the "Acquiror") reports that he has acquired securities of Azarga Metals Corp. (the "Issuer") through the TSX Venture Exchange and has filed an early warning report advising of his holdings in the Issuer.

The Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership of a total of 1,505,314 common shares (the "Shares") of the Issuer, which securities were acquired by the Acquiror by way of a market acquisition made May 10, 2024 for consideration of $15,053 (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror held or had control over an aggregate 5,157,326 Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 14.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer.

Immediately following the Transaction, the Acquiror holds or has control over an aggregate of 6,662,640 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 18.3% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer.

The securities were acquired for investment purposes under an exemption provided under National Instrument 45-106. The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of the Issuer in the future.

ALEXANDER MOLYNEUX

E: alex@azargaresources.com

P: +852-9313-2813

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Alexander Molyneux

