London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2024) - Tradewave Capital Plc, a leading Forex fund management trading company, announced its listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange today, marking a significant milestone on its corporate journey. This decision underscores the company's commitment to transparency, growth, and its dedication to serving investors globally.

Tradewave Capital Plc Solidifies its Position in Financial Markets with Vienna Stock Exchange Listing

In addition, the listing reflects Tradewave Capital's strategic vision to raise US$100 million through a public and private debt offering and broaden its investor base globally. Ultimately, the aim is to become a top 10 investment manager.

The listing provides significant value for Tradewave Capital: it offers a regulatory framework existing on a public listing, shows a clear and transparent business agenda, and enhances visibility.

As dictated by the listing, settlements are conducted through Clearstream, with meticulous management of segregated accounts, oversight by an independent trustee, and availability on a regulated platform. These measures underscore the company's steadfast commitment to transparency, integrity, and investor protection.

Leading Tradewave Capital is Andrew Ritchings, a visionary founder and Chief Strategist with over two decades of experience in the financial sector, specializing in Forex, futures, and money markets, backed by an equally impressive team with decades of experience in the financial services sector.

Founder and Chief Strategist, Andrew Ritchings says: "Our listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange represents a significant achievement in our journey. We remain committed to our core values of integrity, innovation, and excellence as we embark on this new chapter. This decision reflects our unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability."

