

Photo at the ceremony

TOKYO, May 21, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech") and Hitachi, Ltd. ("Hitachi") announced a collaborative creation ("co-creation") that utilizes the Materials Informatics ("MI") solutions provided by the Hitachi Group on the "MACSiMUM*", AI and machine learning platform, operated by Industrial Technology Research Institute ("ITRI"), the largest industrial technology research and development organization in Taiwan.With supported by the Department of Industrial Technology, Ministry of Economic Affairs (Taiwan), a ceremony and a networking event were held in Hsinchu County, Taiwan, to commemorate the start of the co-creation. The representatives discussed the significance of the co-creation and agreed to work together to make effective use of theirtechnical capabilities and resources, with the aim of pursuing new developments and achieving sustainable industrial development in the material science.In this co-creation, Hitachi High-Tech Taiwan Corporation, a Hitachi High-Tech Group company, provides Hitachi'sanalytics platform with MI which supports digital transformation of materials analysis and R&D to ITRI. This will contribute to the provision of a more optimized analytics platform required by customers who use "MACSiMUM",thereby reducing the number of experiments, improving the efficiency of materials R&D, accelerating the development of new materials, and reducing R&D costs. Through this co-creation, Hitachi High-Tech, Hitachi and ITRI will support the acceleration of digital transformation in Taiwan's materials development industry, the development of newtechnologies and innovation, while contributing to improvements of industrial standards.The comments from the representatives of the three parties are as follows.Tzong-Ming Li, General Director of Material and Chemical Research Laboratories at ITRI "With the support of thescience and technology project of the Department of Industrial Technology of the Ministry of Economic Affairs,we have established a digital platform dedicated to the field of materials chemistry called "MACSiMUM" to help small and medium enterprises in Taiwan adopt digital research and development tools. The collaboration with Hitachi High-Tech and Hitachi will act as a key driving force to the digital transformation of Taiwan's materials industry. By utilizing cutting-edge AI technology, we will help industries accelerate the pace of materials R&D and expand their market competitiveness."Toshiaki Ishitani Executive Officer and General Manager, Supply Chain Platform Business Group of Hitachi High-Tech"We are grateful for the opportunity to engage in collaborative creation with ITRI, a leader in the development of science, technology and industry in Taiwan, as it is the first example of Hitachi High-Tech's MI-related business beingintroduced to Taiwan customers. By leveraging our unique strengths as both a trading company and manufacturer, wewill continue to support the acceleration of materials R&D in Taiwan and the improvement of market competitiveness."Hirotake Ichikawa Social Infrastructure Systems Business Unit, Government & Public Corporation Information SystemsDivision, Officer,Business Unit, President,Division of Hitachi "We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate withITRI. Hitachi will provide a cloud-based analytics platform, with its cutting-edge AI technology and the expertisecultivated by providing MI-based services. By supporting the analysis and visualization of data related to materials development, we will contribute to the promotion of digital transformation in Taiwan, including the acceleration of new materials development."*A machine learning platform that is used as an account by Taiwanese companies in materials, chemicals, etc.About Hitachi High-TechHitachi High-Tech, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, radiation therapy systems, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, analytical instruments, and analysis equipment. Also, we provide high value-added solutions in industrial fields such as mobility, connected, environment and energy, etc. Through business based on our core Observation, Measurement and Analysis technologies, we will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by solving social issues.The company's consolidated revenues for FY2023 were approx. JPY 670.4 billion. For further information, visithttps://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railwaysystems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in variousindustries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.Business Contact:Yuya NogawaMaterial Solution Dept., Supply Chain Resilience Div.,Supply Chain Platform Business Group, Hitachi High-Tech CorporationE-mail: mi-info.aj.ml@hitachi-hightech.comDaiki Kitahara, Riho Morishita Customer Relations CenterGovernment & Public Corporation Information Systems Sales Management DivisionHitachi, Ltd.Inquiry: Materials Informatics: HitachiSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.