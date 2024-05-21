Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B97B | ISIN: NO0010215684 | Ticker-Symbol: KY7
Düsseldorf
21.05.24
08:10 Uhr
1,150 Euro
-0,002
-0,17 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1941,20409:28
1,1961,20409:28
PR Newswire
21.05.2024 | 07:48
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: DRU arbitration award - Settlement of interest and costs

FORNEBU, Norway, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to Akastor ASA's (OSE: AKAST) announcements dated 18 and 22 April 2024 on the arbitration award issued in respect of the DRU contracts. The parties to the arbitration have reached an agreement on settlement of the claims that remain unpaid, which includes interest and certain costs, whereby USD 68 million ("Settlement Sum") shall be paid to MHWirth AS as full and final settlement. Payment of the Settlement Sum shall be made within Q2 and comes in addition to the amount mentioned in Akastor's announcement dated 26 April 2024.

Although the DRU contracts are held by MHWirth AS, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of HMH Holding B.V. ("HMH"), Akastor holds full financial interest in these contracts as this was not included in the transaction when HMH was created in 2021.

The Settlement Sum will be booked in Akastor's Q2 2024 financials, whereby an accounting income of USD 68 million will be recognized.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
Oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Jing Taklo, Head of Financial Reporting, Akastor ASA, on 21 May 2024 at 07:30 CET.

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-dru-arbitration-award--settlement-of-interest-and-costs-302150912.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.