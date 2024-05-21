Janus Henderson manages funds that own 3,754,750 shares in Karnov Group AB. We consider the SEK 84 per share offer from Forseti III AB to be far below Karnov's intrinsic value and intend to reject the offer. This decision is in line with our value of "Clients Come First Always" because at Janus Henderson we believe in doing all we can to deliver the best outcomes for our clients and their clients, including zealous advocacy based on rigorous fundamental research in cases such as this.

