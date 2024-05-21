DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 20th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7360 GBP1.4820 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7200 GBP1.4720 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7287 GBP1.4780

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,323,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,538 1.7320 XDUB 11:12:06 00028908965TRDU1 1,583 1.7280 XDUB 11:12:06 00028908969TRDU1 2,466 1.7280 XDUB 11:12:06 00028908968TRDU1 1,000 1.7280 XDUB 11:12:06 00028908967TRDU1 2,145 1.7320 XDUB 12:11:08 00028909516TRDU1 1,520 1.7340 XDUB 12:19:15 00028909572TRDU1 1,600 1.7340 XDUB 12:19:15 00028909571TRDU1 1,367 1.7340 XDUB 12:19:15 00028909570TRDU1 2,339 1.7360 XDUB 12:59:14 00028909811TRDU1 53 1.7360 XDUB 12:59:14 00028909810TRDU1 2,241 1.7340 XDUB 13:01:20 00028909818TRDU1 2,515 1.7340 XDUB 13:01:20 00028909817TRDU1 2,218 1.7280 XDUB 13:42:43 00028909972TRDU1 2,341 1.7280 XDUB 13:42:43 00028909971TRDU1 2,609 1.7280 XDUB 13:59:09 00028910025TRDU1 949 1.7260 XDUB 14:16:58 00028910135TRDU1 1,427 1.7260 XDUB 14:16:58 00028910134TRDU1 53 1.7280 XDUB 14:40:55 00028910301TRDU1 53 1.7300 XDUB 15:13:22 00028910575TRDU1 2,518 1.7300 XDUB 15:28:45 00028910686TRDU1 1,309 1.7300 XDUB 15:28:45 00028910685TRDU1 2,231 1.7300 XDUB 15:28:45 00028910684TRDU1 1,157 1.7300 XDUB 15:28:45 00028910693TRDU1 9,925 1.7300 XDUB 15:28:45 00028910691TRDU1 1,200 1.7300 XDUB 15:28:45 00028910689TRDU1 1,500 1.7300 XDUB 15:28:45 00028910687TRDU1 4,656 1.7240 XDUB 15:51:32 00028910759TRDU1 2,280 1.7220 XDUB 15:56:00 00028910802TRDU1 28 1.7220 XDUB 15:56:00 00028910801TRDU1 2,381 1.7200 XDUB 16:07:30 00028910875TRDU1 2,239 1.7200 XDUB 16:14:43 00028910966TRDU1 2,559 1.7220 XDUB 16:25:50 00028911156TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 54 1.4820 XLON 13:01:20 00028909816TRDU1 1,463 1.4820 XLON 13:01:21 00028909819TRDU1 1,507 1.4820 XLON 13:01:21 00028909820TRDU1 54 1.4760 XLON 13:59:21 00028910031TRDU1 634 1.4800 XLON 14:42:27 00028910311TRDU1 1,566 1.4800 XLON 14:42:27 00028910315TRDU1 1,566 1.4800 XLON 14:42:27 00028910317TRDU1 1,566 1.4800 XLON 14:42:27 00028910319TRDU1 1,566 1.4800 XLON 14:42:27 00028910321TRDU1 1,566 1.4800 XLON 14:49:08 00028910354TRDU1 1,566 1.4800 XLON 14:57:34 00028910450TRDU1 1,566 1.4800 XLON 15:06:18 00028910525TRDU1 1,566 1.4800 XLON 15:15:22 00028910581TRDU1 1,566 1.4800 XLON 15:24:32 00028910675TRDU1 2,557 1.4780 XLON 15:28:45 00028910688TRDU1 1,900 1.4780 XLON 15:28:45 00028910690TRDU1 301 1.4780 XLON 15:28:45 00028910692TRDU1 1,598 1.4780 XLON 15:28:45 00028910694TRDU1 1,900 1.4780 XLON 15:28:45 00028910695TRDU1 715 1.4780 XLON 15:28:45 00028910696TRDU1 3,167 1.4740 XLON 15:56:00 00028910799TRDU1 236 1.4740 XLON 15:56:00 00028910800TRDU1 40 1.4720 XLON 16:24:37 00028911145TRDU1 14 1.4720 XLON 16:24:37 00028911146TRDU1 4,766 1.4720 XLON 16:24:37 00028911147TRDU1

