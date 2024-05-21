Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
21.05.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
21-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 20th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7360     GBP1.4820 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7200     GBP1.4720 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7287     GBP1.4780

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,323,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,538      1.7320        XDUB     11:12:06      00028908965TRDU1 
1,583      1.7280        XDUB     11:12:06      00028908969TRDU1 
2,466      1.7280        XDUB     11:12:06      00028908968TRDU1 
1,000      1.7280        XDUB     11:12:06      00028908967TRDU1 
2,145      1.7320        XDUB     12:11:08      00028909516TRDU1 
1,520      1.7340        XDUB     12:19:15      00028909572TRDU1 
1,600      1.7340        XDUB     12:19:15      00028909571TRDU1 
1,367      1.7340        XDUB     12:19:15      00028909570TRDU1 
2,339      1.7360        XDUB     12:59:14      00028909811TRDU1 
53        1.7360        XDUB     12:59:14      00028909810TRDU1 
2,241      1.7340        XDUB     13:01:20      00028909818TRDU1 
2,515      1.7340        XDUB     13:01:20      00028909817TRDU1 
2,218      1.7280        XDUB     13:42:43      00028909972TRDU1 
2,341      1.7280        XDUB     13:42:43      00028909971TRDU1 
2,609      1.7280        XDUB     13:59:09      00028910025TRDU1 
949       1.7260        XDUB     14:16:58      00028910135TRDU1 
1,427      1.7260        XDUB     14:16:58      00028910134TRDU1 
53        1.7280        XDUB     14:40:55      00028910301TRDU1 
53        1.7300        XDUB     15:13:22      00028910575TRDU1 
2,518      1.7300        XDUB     15:28:45      00028910686TRDU1 
1,309      1.7300        XDUB     15:28:45      00028910685TRDU1 
2,231      1.7300        XDUB     15:28:45      00028910684TRDU1 
1,157      1.7300        XDUB     15:28:45      00028910693TRDU1 
9,925      1.7300        XDUB     15:28:45      00028910691TRDU1 
1,200      1.7300        XDUB     15:28:45      00028910689TRDU1 
1,500      1.7300        XDUB     15:28:45      00028910687TRDU1 
4,656      1.7240        XDUB     15:51:32      00028910759TRDU1 
2,280      1.7220        XDUB     15:56:00      00028910802TRDU1 
28        1.7220        XDUB     15:56:00      00028910801TRDU1 
2,381      1.7200        XDUB     16:07:30      00028910875TRDU1 
2,239      1.7200        XDUB     16:14:43      00028910966TRDU1 
2,559      1.7220        XDUB     16:25:50      00028911156TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
54        1.4820        XLON     13:01:20      00028909816TRDU1 
1,463      1.4820        XLON     13:01:21      00028909819TRDU1 
1,507      1.4820        XLON     13:01:21      00028909820TRDU1 
54        1.4760        XLON     13:59:21      00028910031TRDU1 
634       1.4800        XLON     14:42:27      00028910311TRDU1 
1,566      1.4800        XLON     14:42:27      00028910315TRDU1 
1,566      1.4800        XLON     14:42:27      00028910317TRDU1 
1,566      1.4800        XLON     14:42:27      00028910319TRDU1 
1,566      1.4800        XLON     14:42:27      00028910321TRDU1 
1,566      1.4800        XLON     14:49:08      00028910354TRDU1 
1,566      1.4800        XLON     14:57:34      00028910450TRDU1 
1,566      1.4800        XLON     15:06:18      00028910525TRDU1 
1,566      1.4800        XLON     15:15:22      00028910581TRDU1 
1,566      1.4800        XLON     15:24:32      00028910675TRDU1 
2,557      1.4780        XLON     15:28:45      00028910688TRDU1 
1,900      1.4780        XLON     15:28:45      00028910690TRDU1 
301       1.4780        XLON     15:28:45      00028910692TRDU1 
1,598      1.4780        XLON     15:28:45      00028910694TRDU1 
1,900      1.4780        XLON     15:28:45      00028910695TRDU1 
715       1.4780        XLON     15:28:45      00028910696TRDU1 
3,167      1.4740        XLON     15:56:00      00028910799TRDU1 
236       1.4740        XLON     15:56:00      00028910800TRDU1 
40        1.4720        XLON     16:24:37      00028911145TRDU1 
14        1.4720        XLON     16:24:37      00028911146TRDU1 
4,766      1.4720        XLON     16:24:37      00028911147TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  322660 
EQS News ID:  1907029 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1907029&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

