Remark Holdings, Inc.: Remark Holdings Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MARK), a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions, today announced its financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2024. For complete details of the consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, please see Remark's filings with the SEC (www.sec.gov).

Management Commentary



"We look forward to beginning sales of our Remark AI computer vision solutions on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace very soon, as we near completing the migration of our software solutions for sale via that sales channel," Mr. Tao continued. "Being on Microsoft's sales platform gives us the access and credibility to scale our unique AI models that span more than 10 different industries. We also expect to announce additional Fortune 500 partners to further expand our relationships with resellers that recognize the value of our solutions for many industries and which can accelerate the acceptance of our products and solutions in the industries we target."

Fiscal Year 2023 Business Highlights

Remark signed a five-year agreement with Microsoft which is expected to drive approximately $240 million in AI business by 2029. The company's AI Video Analytics Platform will be sold and marketed in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Remark will also utilize Microsoft's Azure Cloud and GPU Services to accelerate deployment of AI services and empower industry transformation.

On the heels of recent, well-publicized failures in Boeing's safety inspection processes, Remark released its AI-powered Aviation Safety Platform (ASP), which includes an engine inspection kit, towing anti-collision system, and a business intelligence reporter, to reduce the time required to complete aircraft engine inspections while simultaneously more accurately detecting potentially dangerous aircraft engine damage, to help reduce the risk of accidents in certain aviation operations, and to provide real-time data analysis.

During its first quarter, the company was named as a supplier under a contract with the Clark County School District. The contract, which was confirmed by the school district's Board of Trustees in April, is a one-year contract with nine one-year extensions worth approximately $5.0 million per year for a total of as much as $50.0 million. The company expects to begin recognizing revenue from such contract during its second quarter.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 totaled $0.4 million, reflecting a 50% decrease from $0.8 million during the same quarter in 2023. The decrease in revenue is a result of the company's decision to downsize its staff in China, which caused delays in project completion, leading to revenue from cash collected for a 2023 project for a new client that did not meet accrual basis criteria for revenue recognition.

Remark incurred an operating loss of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $3.0 million in the same period of 2023. In addition to the decrease in revenue causing an increase in operating loss, certain expenses related to business development increased by $0.6 million in during the first quarter of 2024, though they were partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in franchise taxes and as well as by other small decreases that were not representative of significant business trends. In the first quarter of 2023, the company received a tax credit of approximately $0.5 million from the UK government which was recorded as an offset to expense, but no such credit was received during the first quarter of 2024. The company also experienced a $0.3 million decrease in payroll-related expenses during the first quarter of 2024 due to the reduction of its workforce in China.

Remark reported a net loss of $13.8 million, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $8.2 million, or $0.63 per basic and diluted share in the same quarter of 2023. In addition to the impact of the items affecting operating loss, net loss increased primarily as a result of a $5.6 million increase in finance cost related to the establishment of and remeasurement of Remark's obligations to issue its common stock pursuant to transactions related to certain convertible debentures and the company's equity line of credit. The increase in finance cost was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense of $0.6 million.

On March 31, 2024, the company's cash balance totaled $0.2 million, compared to a cash balance of $0.1 million on December 31, 2023. Net cash used in operating activities was $3.4 million.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

MARK) is the AI-powered analytics platform that brings valuable insights to the video feeds provided by current cameras and computer vision solutions through its integrated suite of AI tools that help organizations understand their customer behavior and demographics while providing real-time alerts to predetermined inspection and security parameters. Remark's international team of sector-experienced professionals has created award-winning GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant video analytics solutions that service the government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail, and transportation sectors. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our home page at www.remarkholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)



Assets





Cash $ 239

$ 145 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,155

1,287 Inventory, net 742

750 Deferred cost of revenue 6,178

6,644 Prepaid expense and other current assets 840

614 Total current assets 9,154

9,440 Property and equipment, net 478

189 Operating lease assets 432

517 Other long-term assets 74

90 Total assets $ 10,138

$ 10,236 Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 9,880

$ 9,348 Advances from related parties 1,017

1,205 Obligations to issue common stock 12,173

10,033 Accrued expense and other current liabilities (including $1,031 and $495 of delinquent payroll taxes as of March 31,

2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 12,235

11,921 Contract liability 559

570 Notes payable (including a past due amount of $16,307 as of each of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 16,475

16,463 Total current liabilities 52,339

49,540 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 235

286 Total liabilities 52,574

49,826







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Deficit





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; zero issued -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 175,000,000 shares authorized; 41,153,044 and 22,038,855 shares issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 41

22 Additional paid-in-capital 390,247

379,244 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,263)

(1,186) Accumulated deficit (431,461)

(417,670) Total stockholders' deficit (42,436)

(39,590) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 10,138

$ 10,236

REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Revenue $ 387

$ 826 Cost and expense





Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 350

455 Sales and marketing 300

366 Technology and development 346

169 General and administrative 3,023

2,833 Depreciation and amortization 64

46 Total cost and expense 4,083

3,869 Operating loss (3,696)

(3,043) Other income (expense)





Interest expense (943)

(1,544) Finance cost related to obligations to issue common stock (9,147)

(3,576) Other gain, net (5)

1 Total other expense, net (10,095)

(5,119) Loss before income taxes (13,791)

(8,162) Provision for income taxes -

- Net loss $ (13,791)

$ (8,162) Other comprehensive income





Foreign currency translation adjustments (77)

(318) Comprehensive loss $ (13,868)

$ (8,480)







Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 34,173,686

13,004,071







Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.40)

$ (0.63)









