Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenues were US$78.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 7.1% from the first quarter of 2023.



Revenues generated from chatting services in the first quarter of 2024 were US$52.2 million.



Revenues generated from games services in the first quarter of 2024 were US$26.5 million.





were US$78.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 7.1% from the first quarter of 2023. Net income was US$31.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 56.2% increase from US$19.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net margin 1 was 39.5% in the first quarter of 2024.





was US$31.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 56.2% increase from US$19.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net margin was 39.5% in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income 2 was US$35.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 38.4% increase from US$25.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin 3 was 44.8% in the first quarter of 2024.





was US$35.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 38.4% increase from US$25.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin was 44.8% in the first quarter of 2024. Average MAUs 4 increased by 14.6% to 37.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 from 33.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.





increased by 14.6% to 37.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 from 33.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The number of paying users5 on our platform decreased by 5.2% to 12.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 from 13.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

1 Net margin is net income as a percentage of revenues. information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this press release. 3 Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenues. our main mobile applications at least once during a given period. Yalla, Yalla Ludo, Yalla Parchis, YallaChat and 101 Okey Yalla have

been our main mobile applications for the periods presented herein; WeMuslim has been our main mobile application since the second

quarter of 2023; and Ludo Royal has been our main mobile application since the third quarter of 2023. on our main mobile applications as of a given time; a registered user is not necessarily a unique user, as an individual may register

multiple accounts on our main mobile applications.

Key Operating Data For the three months ended



March 31, 2023



March 31, 2024













Average MAUs (in thousands)

32,973





37,791













Paying users (in thousands)

13,514





12,806



"We kicked off 2024 with a solid set of operational and financial results. In the first quarter, despite the impact posed by Ramadan beginning on March 11, our revenues increased by 7.1% year-over-year to US$78.7 million, landing in the upper end of our guidance and once again demonstrating the remarkable strength of our flagship applications," said Mr. Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yalla. "We also reaped rewards as we continued optimizing our user acquisition strategies and strengthening user engagement by leveraging our local know-how. For the first quarter, our group's average MAUs reached 37.8 million, up 14.6% year-over-year. Our paying users also sequentially increased by 7.3% from last quarter to 12.8 million, reflecting users' increasing willingness to pay for our products.

"Furthermore, we continued to explore and invest in Yalla Game, with a strategic focus on new game development. We are actively communicating with potential premium partners and recently joined the UK Interactive Entertainment Association (UKIE), deepening our commitment to enhancing connectivity within the global gaming industry and enriching the Middle Eastern gaming community with diverse, high-quality game content. We remain confident in the vast opportunities in MENA's gaming industry. By capitalizing on our extensive expertise and resources in the MENA region, we are well-positioned to unlock the growth potential in the addressable market. As always, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality, tailored digital products that cater to the evolving needs of local users," Mr. Yang concluded.

Ms. Karen Hu, CFO of Yalla, commented, "Our financial performance remained robust throughout the first quarter of 2024. Our ongoing efforts to deliver high-quality growth and enhance our operating efficiency resulted in meaningful profitability improvements, with net income increasing 56.2% year-over-year to US$31.1 million and net margin expanding from 27.1% to 39.5%. Looking ahead, we are confident that our strong cash position and excellent execution will empower us to capitalize on future opportunities, driving sustainable growth and creating value for all our stakeholders."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Our revenues were US$78.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 7.1% increase from US$73.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by our broadening user base and enhanced monetization capability. Our average MAUs increased by 14.6% from 33.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 to 37.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. Our solid revenue growth was also partially attributable to the significant increase in ARPPU,6 which grew from US$5.39 in the first quarter of 2023 to US$6.03 in the first quarter of 2024.

In the first quarter of 2024, our revenues generated from chatting services were US$52.2 million, and revenues from games services were US$26.5 million.

Costs and expenses

Our total costs and expenses were US$49.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 12.7% decrease from US$56.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Our cost of revenues was US$28.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 2.6% increase from US$27.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher commission fees paid to third-party payment platforms as a result of increasing revenue generated. Cost of revenues as a percentage of our total revenues decreased to 36.3% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 37.9% in the first quarter of 2023.

Our selling and marketing expenses were US$8.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 28.7% decrease from US$11.4 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by our more disciplined advertising and promotion approach and lower share-based compensation expenses recognized in the first quarter of 2024. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of our total revenues decreased from 15.4% in the first quarter of 2023 to 10.3% in the first quarter of 2024.

Our general and administrative expenses were US$6.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 34.6% decrease from US$10.2 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by lower share-based compensation expenses recognized in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease in professional service fees. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of our total revenues decreased from 13.8% in the first quarter of 2023 to 8.4% in the first quarter of 2024.

Our technology and product development expenses were US$6.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 15.5% decrease from US$7.4 million in the same period of last year, primarily due to a lower amount in performance-based bonuses recognized during this quarter. Technology and product development expenses as a percentage of our total revenues decreased from 10.1% in the first quarter of 2023 to 8.0% in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating income

Operating income was US$29.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 74.2% increase from US$16.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP operating income7

Non-GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2024 was US$33.3 million, a 49.3% increase from US$22.3 million in the same period last year.

Interest income

Our interest income was US$6.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with US$3.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in interest rates applicable to the Company's bank deposits.

Income tax expense

Our income tax expense was US$3.48 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with US$0.62 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the introduction and implementation of the UAE Corporate Tax Law, which is effective for the financial years starting on or after June 1, 2023.

Net income

As a result of the foregoing, our net income was US$31.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 56.2% increase from US$19.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income

Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2024 was US$35.3 million, a 38.4% increase from US$25.5 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.20 and US$0.17, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024, while basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.13 and US$0.11, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share8

Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.22 and US$0.20, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024, compared with US$0.16 and US$0.14, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits and short-term investments

As of March 31, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits and short-term investments of US$482.7 million, compared with US$535.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the reallocation of some of the Company's cash reserves to long-term investments in the first quarter of 2024.

Extension of the Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program beginning on May 21, 2021 with an extended expiration date of May 21, 2024, the Company had completed cash repurchases in the open market of 3,972,876 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), representing 3,972,876 Class A ordinary shares, for an aggregate amount of approximately US$35.5 million, as of March 31, 2024. The aggregate value of ADSs and/or Class A ordinary shares that remain available for purchase under the current share repurchase program was US$114.5 million as of March 31, 2024. On May 16, 2024, the Company's board of directors approved an extension of the expiration date of the share repurchase program to May 21, 2025.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, Yalla currently expects revenues to be between US$ 72.0 million and US$79.0 million.

The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

by (ii) the number of paying users for such period. When calculating the ARPPU, we include revenues generated from Yalla, Yalla

Ludo, Yalla Parchis, 101 Okey Yalla and Ludo Royal (since the third quarter of 2023) in a given period. for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP financial measures, namely non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company's operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding share-based compensation. We define non-GAAP net income as net income excluding share-based compensation. We define non-GAAP net margin as non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenues. We define non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited's shareholders as net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited's shareholders, excluding share-based compensation. We define non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share as non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding.

By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. Investors can better understand the Company's operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess its core operating results, as they exclude share-based compensation expenses, which are not expected to result in cash payments. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in the Company's business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its non-GAAP financial measures in the reconciliations to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results are set forth at the end of this press release.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users, WeMuslim, a product that supports Arabic users in observing their customs, and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.yalla.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Yalla Group Limited's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yalla Group Limited's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yalla Group Limited does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

YALLA GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









As of





December 31,

2023



March 31,

2024





US$



US$

ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



311,883,463





296,550,420

Restricted cash



423,567





422,833

Term deposits



213,105,501





175,330,585

Short-term investments



10,282,329





10,394,214

Amounts due from a related party



109,507





-

Prepayments and other current assets



33,340,602





36,199,326

Total current assets



569,144,969





518,897,378

Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net



1,583,604





1,346,083

Intangible asset, net



1,133,715





1,074,036

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,382,026





2,114,623

Long-term investments



51,692,218





131,516,864

Other assets



13,015,729





12,993,165

Total non-current assets



69,807,292





149,044,771

Total assets



638,952,261





667,942,149















LIABILITIES











Current liabilities











Accounts payable



928,055





867,064

Deferred revenue



46,558,571





49,336,350

Operating lease liabilities, current



1,153,691





1,107,495

Amounts due to a related party



-





47,036

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



26,694,999





18,171,848

Total current liabilities



75,335,316





69,529,793

Non-current liabilities











Operating lease liabilities, non-current



949,970





466,142

Total non-current liabilities



949,970





466,142

Total liabilities



76,285,286





69,995,935















EQUITY











Shareholders' equity of Yalla Group Limited











Class A Ordinary Shares



13,778





13,811

Class B Ordinary Shares



2,473





2,473

Additional paid-in capital



313,306,523





317,571,228

Treasury stock



(35,527,305)





(35,527,305)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,341,740)





(2,415,420)

Retained earnings



292,223,525





323,817,628

Total shareholders' equity of Yalla Group Limited



567,677,254





603,462,415

Non-controlling interests



(5,010,279)





(5,516,201)

Total equity



562,666,975





597,946,214

Total liabilities and equity



638,952,261





667,942,149



YALLA GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended





March 31,

2023



December 31,

2023



March 31,

2024





US$



US$



US$

Revenues



73,518,613





80,925,228





78,728,578

Costs and expenses

















Cost of revenues



(27,852,477)





(30,571,656)





(28,571,261)

Selling and marketing expenses



(11,354,975)





(10,356,555)





(8,099,936)

General and administrative expenses



(10,164,394)





(11,300,036)





(6,647,892)

Technology and product development expenses



(7,411,188)





(5,411,303)





(6,262,254)

Total costs and expenses



(56,783,034)





(57,639,550)





(49,581,343)

Operating income



16,735,579





23,285,678





29,147,235

Interest income



3,118,289





6,479,095





6,644,884

Government grants



177,659





154,908





67,332

Investment income (loss)



491,889





271,566





(1,288,127)

Income before income taxes



20,523,416





30,191,247





34,571,324

Income tax expense



(616,358)





(539,276)





(3,483,208)

Net income



19,907,058





29,651,971





31,088,116

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



554,591





1,533,491





505,987

Net income attributable to Yalla Group

Limited's shareholders



20,461,649





31,185,462





31,594,103

Earnings per ordinary share

















--Basic



0.13





0.20





0.20

--Diluted



0.11





0.17





0.17

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used in computing earnings

per ordinary share

















--Basic



157,976,350





159,656,332





160,379,455

--Diluted



180,517,715





182,819,044





183,260,168



























Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues, selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and

technology and product development expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended







March 31,

2023





December 31,

2023





March 31,

2024







US$





US$





US$

Cost of revenues



1,030,249





1,479,600





1,902,717

Selling and marketing expenses



971,335





692,727





700,115

General and administrative expenses



3,245,278





1,417,835





1,333,314

Technology and product development expenses



349,277





198,803





262,731

Total share-based compensation expenses



5,596,139





3,788,965





4,198,877



YALLA GROUP LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS





Three Months Ended





March 31,

2023



December 31,

2023



March 31,

2024





US$



US$



US$

Operating income



16,735,579





23,285,678





29,147,235

Share-based compensation expenses



5,596,139





3,788,965





4,198,877

Non-GAAP operating income



22,331,718





27,074,643





33,346,112





















Net income



19,907,058





29,651,971





31,088,116

Share-based compensation expenses,

net of tax effect of nil



5,596,139





3,788,965





4,198,877

Non-GAAP net income



25,503,197





33,440,936





35,286,993





















Net income attributable to Yalla

Group Limited's shareholders



20,461,649





31,185,462





31,594,103

Share-based compensation expenses,

net of tax effect of nil



5,596,139





3,788,965





4,198,877

Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Yalla Group Limited's shareholders



26,057,788





34,974,427





35,792,980





















Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share

















--Basic



0.16





0.22





0.22

--Diluted



0.14





0.19





0.20

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used in computing earnings

per ordinary share

















--Basic



157,976,350





159,656,332





160,379,455

--Diluted



180,517,715





182,819,044





183,260,168



