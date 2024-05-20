Montana Technologies Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

RONAN, Mont., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) ("Montana Technologies"), the developer of AirJoule®, a transformational atmospheric thermal energy and water harvesting technology, today announced its first quarter results.

Key Highlights

Closed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Montana Technologies LLC ("Legacy Montana") and renamed the combined company "Montana Technologies Corporation" $50 million minimum cash condition was exceeded by securing private investments led by Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier"), Rice Investment Group, and GE Vernova, among other third parties (the "Capital Raise") Upon completion of the Business Combination, Montana Technologies' common stock and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under new ticker symbols "AIRJ" and "AIRJW," respectively

Formed a joint venture with GE Vernova to advance and commercialize transformational air conditioning and atmospheric water harvesting products featuring AirJoule ® technology The joint venture is led by Bryan Barton, formerly the Senior Director of Marketing, Ventures, and Incubation at GE Vernova

technology Entered into joint commercialization agreement term sheets with Carrier to develop and commercialize the AirJoule ® dehumidifying and cooling technology for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ("HVAC") solutions in the Americas, Europe, India, and the Middle East

dehumidifying and cooling technology for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ("HVAC") solutions in the Americas, Europe, India, and the Middle East Ended the quarter with $37 million of cash on the balance sheet

Executive Commentary

Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of Montana Technologies stated, "We are excited to have completed our Business Combination and for Montana Technologies to be listed on Nasdaq. This represents a critical milestone for the company and will enable us, along with our strategic partners, to focus on developing and deploying our atmospheric thermal energy and water harvesting systems worldwide as a response to climate change and water scarcity. In addition, the recently announced partnerships with GE Vernova and Carrier showcase how our proprietary AirJoule® technology has been embraced by industry leaders; these partnerships will open our company and technology into two enormous target markets, HVAC and atmospheric water harvesting. We believe these actions place the company on a path to create a more equitable and sustainable future by fundamentally changing how we optimize increasingly scarce energy and water resources to create a better quality of life for all."

Pat Eilers, Executive Chairman, stated, "Montana Technologies met the core criteria of a clean tech solutions provider we were searching for when we started the process with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. Montana Technologies, through its proprietary AirJoule® units, has created a transformational technology that provides significant energy efficiency gains in HVAC and atmospheric water harvesting applications, and it addresses two of the world's most problematic issues, energy efficiency and water scarcity. We are thrilled to have completed this transaction, and I am excited to take on the role of Executive Chairman. I look forward to partnering with our newly announced management team to deliver value in the public markets."

Commercialization Agreement with Carrier

On January 8, 2024, Legacy Montana and Carrier, a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, announced that they had entered into a binding term sheet related to a commercial collaboration to develop and commercialize the AirJoule® dehumidification and cooling technology. Subject to certain milestones, Legacy Montana granted Carrier the exclusive right to commercialize the AirJoule® technology into HVAC equipment in the Americas for a period of three years. Legacy Montana, acting through an affiliated joint venture, also provided Carrier with a non-exclusive right to commercialize the AirJoule® technology into HVAC equipment in Europe, India, and the Middle East.

Carrier also committed $10 million in growth equity to Legacy Montana, which was conditional upon the successful raise of at least $50 million in aggregate capital commitments. This condition was achieved with the successful Capital Raise that occurred in conjunction with the closing of the Business Combination in March 2024. Following the Business Combination, Montana Technologies expanded its Board of Directors with the appointment of Ajay Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Business Development and Chief Strategy Officer at Carrier.

Joint Venture Agreement with GE Vernova

On January 29, 2024, Legacy Montana announced an agreement to form a joint venture with GE Vernova, a global leader in electrification, decarbonization, and energy solutions, to incorporate GE Vernova's proprietary sorbent materials into systems that utilize Montana's patented AirJoule® dehumidification, air conditioning, and atmospheric water harvesting technology.

The AirJoule® technology utilizes advanced sorbents and a self-regenerating pressure swing adsorption system to harvest thermal energy and pure water from air. GE Vernova, a recognized leader in the development of advanced materials technology for industrial systems, also seeks to deploy novel sorbent-based solutions that can enable a zero-carbon emissions future. Incorporating GE Vernova's sorbent innovations into AirJoule® technology will enhance the performance of the joint venture's energy-saving HVAC components as well as its atmospheric water harvesting products.

The joint venture closed on March 4, 2024. In addition, GE Vernova made an equity investment in Montana Technologies in conjunction with the Capital Raise. GE Vernova's Advanced Research team is providing support to the joint venture's R&D function, and Bryan Barton, formerly the Senior Director of Marketing, Ventures, and Incubation at GE Vernova, joined the joint venture full-time as its Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Barton is currently focused on expanding the joint venture team, advancing AirJoule® prototypes, and managing initial pilot projects with key potential customers for the HVAC components and atmospheric water harvesting products.

Completion of Business Combination

On March 14, 2024, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. ("XPDB") completed the Business Combination with Legacy Montana, which was originally announced on June 5, 2023. Upon completion of the Business Combination, the combined entity was renamed "Montana Technologies Corporation," and its common stock and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under new ticker symbols "AIRJ" and "AIRJW", respectively.

In conjunction with the Business Combination, the Capital Raise, led by investments from Carrier, the Rice Investment Group, and GE Vernova, and, together with amounts from XPDB's trust account, exceeded the $50 million cash required to satisfy the related closing condition.

Recent Additions to the Board of Directors and Management Team

As part of the XPDB shareholder approval of the Business Combination, XPDB shareholders elected the following individuals as directors of Montana Technologies:

Pat Eilers, Founder and Managing Partner of Transition Equity Partners;

Max Baucus, Former Ambassador to China and Six-Term United States Senator from the State of Montana;

Paul Dabbar, Former Undersecretary of the Department of Energy for Science and current Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Bohr Quantum Technology;

Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of Montana Technologies;

Stu Porter, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Denham Capital; and

Marwa Zaatari, Founder and Chief Scientist of D-Zine Partners

Subsequent to the completion of the Business Combination, the following individuals were appointed as directors of Montana Technologies:

Ajay Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Business Development and Chief Strategy Officer at Carrier Global Corporation; and

Kyle Derham, Partner at Rice Investment Group

On May 7, 2024, Montana Technologies named Pat Eilers as Executive Chairman and appointed the following executives to its management team:

Stephen Pang, Chief Financial Officer;

Chad MacDonald, Chief Legal Officer; and

Tom Divine, Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Montana Technologies' financial statements and related footnotes will be available in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2024.

Investor Update Webcast

Montana Technologies has provided investors with an earnings call webcast. Interested parties may view the webcast by visiting the investor section of Montana Technologies' website at www.mt.energy and clicking on the webcast link.

About Montana Technologies Corporation

Montana Technologies Corporation is a publicly traded company that holds the intellectual properties that make up the AirJoule® system, an atmospheric thermal energy and water harvesting technology that provides efficient and sustainable air conditioning and pure water from air. For more information, visit www.mt.energy.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Montana Technologies and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words "could," "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Montana Technologies expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Montana Technologies cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Montana Technology's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, our status as an early stage Company with limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate the prospects for our future viability; our initial dependence on revenue generated from a single product; significant barriers we face to deploy our technology; the dependence of our commercialization strategy on our relationships with BASF, CATL, Carrier, GE Vernova, and other third parties history of losses, and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings including in our Registration Statement (See Risk Factors) on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 11, 2024. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Montana Technology's SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

MONTANA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









March 31,



December 31,





2024



2023

Assets











Current assets











Cash

$ 37,429,270



$ 375,796

Prepaid expenses and other assets



486,338





126,971

Total current assets



37,915,608





502,767

Operating lease right-of-use asset



170,117





49,536

Property and equipment, net



4,137





3,832

In-process research and development



365,300,000





-

Goodwill



247,233,000





-

Total assets

$ 650,622,862



$ 556,135



















Liabilities and Stockholders' equity (deficit)















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 431,774



$ 2,518,763

Accrued transaction fees



3,077,107





3,644,100

Other accrued expenses



6,781,239





244,440

Due to related parties



1,440,000





-

Operating lease liability, current



22,981





22,237

Total current liabilities



11,753,101





6,429,540

Earnout Shares liability



61,393,000





-

True Up Shares liability



286,000





-

Subject Vesting Shares liability



14,217,000





-

Operating lease liability, non-current



147,858





27,299

Total liabilities

$ 87,796,959



$ 6,456,839

Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)















Stockholders' equity (deficit)















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 25,000,000 authorized shares and 0 shares

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

$ -



$ -

Class A Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 authorized shares and

49,063,770 and 32,731,583 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024

and December 31, 2023, respectively



4,907





3,274

Class B Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares and

4,759,642 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



476





476

Subscription receivable



(6,000,000)





-

Additional paid-in capital



-





11,263,647

Accumulated deficit



(43,686,098)





(17,168,101)

Total Montana Technologies Corporation stockholders' equity (deficit)



49,680,715





(5,900,704)

Non-controlling interests



612,506,618





-

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



562,825,903





(5,900,704)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 650,622,862



$ 556,135



MONTANA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended

March 31,





2024



2023

Costs and expenses:











General and administrative

$ 827,576



$ 218,175

Research and development



896,613





604,944

Sales and marketing



37,725





10,423

Depreciation and amortization



1,145





1,085

Loss from operations



(1,763,059)





(834,627)



















Other expenses, net:















Interest income



38,236





-

Change in fair value of Earnout Shares liability



(7,672,000)





-

Change in fair value of True Up Shares liability



269,000









Change in fair value of Subject Vesting Shares



(2,425,000)





-

Total other expenses, net



(9,789,764)





-



















Loss before income taxes



(11,552,823)





(834,627)

Income tax expense



-





-

Net loss

$ (11,552,823)



$ (834,627)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(26,382)





-

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of the Company

$ (11,526,441)



$ (834,627)



















Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, basic and diluted



36,916,955





32,599,213

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to common stockholders, Class A common stock

$ (0.28)



$ (0.02)

Weighted average Class B common stock outstanding, basic and diluted



4,759,642





4,759,642

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to common stockholders, Class B common stock

$ (0.28)



$ (0.02)



MONTANA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2024



2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities















Net loss

$ (11,552,823)



$ (834,627)

Adjustment to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities















Depreciation and amortization



1,145





1,085

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



52,068





5,211

Change in fair value of Earnout Shares liability



7,672,000





-

Change in fair value of True Up Shares liability



(269,000)





-

Change in fair value of Subject Vesting Shares liability



2,425,000





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets



15,010





12,576

Operating lease liabilities



(51,346)





(5,211)

Accounts payable



(2,674,319)





40,279

Accrued expenses, accrued transaction costs and other liabilities



(1,057,718)





(22,948)

Net cash used in operating activities



(5,439,983)





(803,635)



















Cash flows from Investing Activities















Purchases of fixed assets



(1,450)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,450)





-



















Cash flows from Financing Activities















Proceeds from the exercise of warrants



45,760





-

Proceeds from the exercise of options



56,250





-

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock



43,365,000





255,861

Transaction costs - recapitalization



(972,103)





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



42,494,907





255,861

Net increase (decrease) in cash



37,053,474





(547,774)

Cash, beginning of period



375,796





5,211,486

Cash, end of the period

$ 37,429,270





4,663,712



















Non-Cash investing and financing activities:















Initial recognition of earnout shares liability

$ 53,721,000



$ -

Initial recognition of True Up Shares liability



555,000





-

Initial recognition of Subject Vesting Shares liability



11,792,000





-

Initial recognition of ROU asset and operating lease liability



172,649





-

Liabilities combined in recapitalization, net



8,680,477





-

Acquisition of business from GE Vernova in exchange for issuing non-controlling interests



612,533,000





-



















Supplemental Cash flow information:















Taxes paid



-





-



