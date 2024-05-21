Gaotu Techedu Inc.: Gaotu Techedu Announces First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) ("Gaotu" or the "Company"), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights[1]

Net revenues were RMB946.9 million, increased by 33.9% from RMB707.3 million in the same period of 2023.

were RMB946.9 million, increased by 33.9% from RMB707.3 million in the same period of 2023. Gross billings [2] were RMB729.4 million, increased by 35.3% from RMB539.0 million in the same period of 2023.

were RMB729.4 million, increased by 35.3% from RMB539.0 million in the same period of 2023. Loss from operations was RMB77.7 million, compared with income from operations of RMB95.1 million in the same period of 2023.

was RMB77.7 million, compared with income from operations of RMB95.1 million in the same period of 2023. Net loss was RMB12.3 million, compared with net income of RMB113.9 million in the same period of 2023.

was RMB12.3 million, compared with net income of RMB113.9 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was RMB3.0 million, decreased by 97.7% from RMB133.6 million in the same period of 2023.

was RMB3.0 million, decreased by 97.7% from RMB133.6 million in the same period of 2023. Net operating cash outflow was RMB197.4 million, compared with RMB216.4 million in the same period of 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Key Financial and Operating Data (In thousands of RMB, except for percentages)



For the three months ended March 31,

2023



2024



Pct. Change Net revenues

707,292





946,885



33.9 % Gross billings

538,951





729,360



35.3 % Income/(loss) from operations

95,139





(77,702)



(181.7) % Net income/(loss)

113,853





(12,297)



(110.8) % Non-GAAP net income

133,595





3,039



(97.7) % Net operating cash outflow

(216,408)





(197,435)



(8.8) %



















compensation expenses.

Larry Xiangdong Chen, the Company's founder, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We remained laser-focused on refining our educational product and expanding our customer acquisition channels. On the product front, we worked diligently to align our offerings more closely with user needs and made significant progress in diversifying our portfolio to better address user needs and improve learning efficiency. On the customer acquisition front, we expanded customer outreach by tapping into diverse channels, and boost acquisition efficiency by streamlining and optimizing teaching processes tailored to our product and content characteristics. Our cash position remained strong, with a total of RMB3.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash as well as short and long-term investments, RMB374.6 million higher than the same time point last year. Our strong performance in the first quarter has strengthened our confidence to continue strategic investment in educational products and learning services, talent development and organizational enhancements, and expansion into diverse customer acquisition channels.

Gaotu is about to mark its tenth anniversary since founding. We have full confidence in our ability to provide long-term value for our users, shareholders, and society at large as we continue to contribute to and spearhead the sustainable development of China's education industry."

Shannon Shen, CFO of the Company, added, "We kicked off 2024 with a notable surge in growth momentum in the first quarter. Backed by ample cash reserves, we remained committed to enhancing the expansion of our core business. This was achieved by strengthening our portfolio and organizational capabilities, thereby reinforcing our leading position in brand recognition and competitive advantages. Our gross billings demonstrated robust growth, increasing by 35.3% to RMB729.4 million. On a comparable basis, gross billings surged by more than 70% year-over-year. We anticipate maintaining this growth trajectory throughout the remainder of the year, which will gradually translate into accelerated revenue growth. In the first quarter of the year, our net revenues increased by 33.9% year-over-year to RMB946.9 million.

We will actively explore and cultivate product optimization and channel innovation, further fortifying our core competitive moats and create lasting value for our shareholders."

Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024

Net Revenues

Net revenues increased by 33.9% to RMB946.9 million from RMB707.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, which was mainly due to the continuous year-over-year growth of gross billings in 2023 as a result of our sufficient and effective response to the strong market demand.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 69.6% to RMB271.4 million from RMB160.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly due to the growth of labor cost of instructors and tutors, as well as the increase of learning materials cost.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 23.4% to RMB675.5 million from RMB547.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin decreased to 71.3% from 77.4% in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 22.9% to RMB677.8 million from RMB551.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit margin decreased to 71.6% from 77.9% in the same period of 2023.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by 66.6% to RMB753.2 million from RMB452.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of labor expenses, as well as a higher expenditure on marketing and branding activities.

Selling expenses increased to RMB506.4 million from RMB277.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses increased to RMB151.6 million from RMB97.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses increased to RMB95.2 million from RMB78.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

(Loss)/Income from Operations

Loss from operations was RMB77.7 million, compared with income from operations of RMB95.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB62.4 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of RMB114.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Interest Income and Realized Gains from Investments

Interest income and realized gains from investments, on aggregate, were RMB25.2 million, compared with a total of RMB24.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Other Income, net

Other income, net was RMB43.7 million, compared with RMB12.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Net (Loss)/Income

Net loss was RMB12.3 million, compared with net income of RMB113.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB3.0 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB133.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash Flow

Net operating cash outflow in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB197.4 million.

Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/income per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.05 in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were both RMB0.01 in the first quarter of 2024.

Share Outstanding

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had 173,029,455 ordinary shares outstanding.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash, Short-term and Long-term Investments

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term and long-term investment of RMB3,797.6 million in aggregate, compared with a total of RMB3,953.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Share Repurchase

In November 2022, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$30 million of its shares, effective until November 22, 2025. In November 2023, the Company's board of directors authorized modifications to the share repurchase program, increasing the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased from US$30 million to US$80 million, effective until November 22, 2025.

As of May 20, 2024, the Company had cumulatively repurchased approximately 4.9 million ADSs for approximately US$12.4 million under the share repurchase program.

In November 2022, Mr. Larry Xiangdong Chen, the Company's founder, Chairman and CEO, announced his plan to personally purchase up to US$20 million of the Company's shares. Mr. Larry Xiangdong Chen has continued to demonstrate his confidence in the company by purchasing an additional 0.51 million ADSs in 2024. As of May 20, 2024, he had cumulatively purchased approximately 1.4 million ADSs under the existing purchase plan.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's current estimates, total net revenues for the second quarter of 2024 are expected to be between RMB908 million and RMB928 million, representing an increase of 29.1% to 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. These estimates reflect the Company's current expectations, which are subject to change.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified teachers; the Company's ability to improve the content of its existing course offerings and to develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Gaotu is a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers learning services and educational content & digitalized learning products. Gaotu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates every aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses gross billings, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss), each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

The Company defines gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course offerings in such period, net of the total amount of refunds in such period. The Company's management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because the Company generally bills its students for the entire course fee at the time of sale of its course offerings and recognizes revenue proportionally as the classes are delivered. For some courses, the Company continues to provide students with 12 months to 36 months access to the pre-recorded audio-video courses after the online live courses are delivered. The Company believes that gross billings provides valuable insight into the sales of its course packages and the performance of its business. As gross billings have material limitations as an analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and a significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at a rate of RMB7.2203 to USD1.0000, the effective noon buying rate for March 29, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into USD at that rate on March 29, 2024, or at any other rate.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)





As of December

31,



As of March 31,



2023



2024



2024



RMB



RMB



USD

ASSETS















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

636,052





1,201,452





166,399

Restricted cash

33,901





33,909





4,696

Short-term investments

2,253,910





1,588,129





219,953

Inventory, net

24,596





23,070





3,195

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

638,248





612,859





84,880

Total current assets

3,586,707





3,459,419





479,123



















Non-current assets















Operating lease right-of-use assets

189,662





273,356





37,859

Property, equipment and software, net

533,531





547,207





75,787

Land use rights, net

26,568





26,366





3,652

Long-term investments

1,029,632





974,074





134,908

Deferred tax assets

11,312





7,332





1,015

Rental deposit

17,742





23,189





3,212

Other non-current assets

18,155





18,104





2,507

TOTAL ASSETS

5,413,309





5,329,047





738,063



















LIABILITIES

































Current liabilities















Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(including accrued expenses and other current

liabilities of the consolidated VIE without

recourse to the Group of RMB484,222

and RMB505,126 as of December 31, 2023

and March 31, 2024, respectively)

805,032





858,450





118,893

Deferred revenue, current portion of the

consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group

1,113,480





856,790





118,664

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

(including current portion of operating lease

liabilities of the consolidated VIE without

recourse to the Group of RMB34,401 and

RMB53,254 as of December 31, 2023 and

March 31, 2024, respectively)

50,494





70,485





9,762

Income tax payable (including income tax

payable of the consolidated VIE without

recourse to the Group of RMB4,210 and

RMB278 as of December 31, 2023 and

March 31, 2024, respectively)

4,278





1,591





220

Total current liabilities

1,973,284





1,787,316





247,539



Gaotu Techedu Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)





As of December

31,



As of March 31,



2023



2024



2024



RMB



RMB



USD

Non-current liabilities















Deferred revenue, non-current portion of

the consolidated VIE without recourse

to the Group

124,141





146,524





20,293

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

portion (including non-current portion

of operating lease liabilities of the

consolidated VIE without recourse

to the Group of RMB121,277 and

RMB178,824 as of December 31, 2023

and March 31, 2024, respectively)

137,652





196,513





27,217

Deferred tax liabilities(including deferred

tax liabilities of the consolidated VIE

without recourse to the Group of

RMB71,850 and RMB71,404 as of

December 31, 2023 and March

31, 2024, respectively)

71,967





71,404





9,889

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,307,044





2,201,757





304,938



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Ordinary shares

116





116





16

Treasury stock, at cost

(85,178)





(59,973)





(8,306)

Additional paid-in capital

7,987,957





7,978,088





1,104,952

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(33,209)





(15,223)





(2,108)

Statutory reserve

50,225





50,225





6,956

Accumulated deficit

(4,813,646)





(4,825,943)





(668,385)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

3,106,265





3,127,290





433,125



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

5,413,309





5,329,047





738,063



Gaotu Techedu Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)





For the three months ended March 31,



2023



2024



2024



RMB



RMB



USD

Net revenues

707,292





946,885





131,142

Cost of revenues

(159,982)





(271,414)





(37,590)

Gross profit

547,310





675,471





93,552

Operating expenses:















Selling expenses

(277,021)





(506,381)





(70,133)

Research and development expenses

(96,977)





(151,607)





(20,997)

General and administrative expenses

(78,173)





(95,185)





(13,183)

Total operating expenses

(452,171)





(753,173)





(104,313)

Income/(loss) from operations

95,139





(77,702)





(10,761)

Interest income

13,293





18,673





2,586

Realized gains from investments

10,724





6,552





907

Other income, net

12,066





43,697





6,052

Income/(loss) before provision for income tax and share of

results of equity investees

131,222





(8,780)





(1,216)

Income tax expenses

(17,369)





(3,517)





(487)

Net income/(loss)

113,853





(12,297)





(1,703)

Net income/(loss) attributable to Gaotu Techedu Inc.'s

ordinary shareholders

113,853





(12,297)





(1,703)

Net income/(loss) per ordinary share















Basic

0.66





(0.07)





(0.01)

Diluted

0.63





(0.07)





(0.01)

Net income/(loss) per ADS















Basic

0.44





(0.05)





(0.01)

Diluted

0.42





(0.05)





(0.01)

Weighted average shares used in net income/(loss) per share















Basic

173,057,873





172,329,184





172,329,184

Diluted

179,607,924





172,329,184





172,329,184





Note: Three ADSs represent two ordinary shares.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)





For the three months ended March 31,



2023



2024



2024



RMB



RMB



USD

Net revenues

707,292





946,885





131,142

Less: other revenues(1)

15,722





27,267





3,776

Add: VAT and surcharges

44,544





57,407





7,951

Add: ending deferred revenue

770,577





1,003,314





138,957

Add: ending refund liability

52,190





53,799





7,451

Less: beginning deferred revenue

959,333





1,237,621





171,409

Less: beginning refund liability

60,597





67,157





9,301

Gross billings

538,951





729,360





101,015



























Note (1): Include miscellaneous revenues generated from services other than courses.



For the three months ended March 31,



2023



2024



2024



RMB



RMB



USD

Gross profit

547,310





675,471





93,552

Share-based compensation expenses(1) in cost of revenues

3,990





2,321





321

Non-GAAP gross profit

551,300





677,792





93,873



















Income/(loss) from operations

95,139





(77,702)





(10,761)

Share-based compensation expenses(1)

19,742





15,336





2,124

Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations

114,881





(62,366)





(8,637)



















Net income/(loss)

113,853





(12,297)





(1,703)

Share-based compensation expenses(1)

19,742





15,336





2,124

Non-GAAP net income

133,595





3,039





421



















































Note (1): The tax effects of share-based compensation expenses adjustments were nil.

SOURCE Gaotu Techedu Inc.