Qorium, the world-leading cell-cultured leather company, today announces the appointment of Elizabeth Bastoni as Board Chair and Martin Brok as member of its Board of Directors. With their extensive expertise and leadership, Bastoni and Brok will play pivotal roles in guiding the Board of this pioneering business.

Elizabeth Bastoni is an experienced Board Chair, Lead Independent Director, and former CHRO with a successful track record in the consumer goods, tech, and retail sectors. Bastoni has a sharp focus on creating value at the intersection of business and people. Throughout her executive career, she has held senior roles in HR and Communications, including roles with Cascade Asset Management Co, Carlson, The Coca-Cola Company, and Thales.

Bastoni currently holds positions as an Independent Director and Audit Committee member at Jerónimo Martins and Euroapi. Additionally, she serves as an Independent Director at CNH Industrial, where she chairs the Human Capital Compensation Committee and serves on the ESG Committee. At Qorium, Bastoni will leverage her expertise in governance, strategy development and execution.

Martin Brok brings over 35 years of leadership experience in senior roles at globally recognized brands including Sephora, Starbucks, Nike, Burger King Corporation, and The Coca-Cola Company. Brok'sglobal experience and network will contribute valuable insights to Qorium's Board of Directors.

He currently holds the position of Operating Partner at Advent International and serves as an Independent Director for Revlon Inc., Oatly Group A.B., Tous S.L., and Self Esteem Brands LLC. He is also a Strategic Advisory Board member at Primark Ltd. Additionally, Brok serves as Chairman of the Renumeration Committee at Oatly, Chairman of the Audit Committee at Tous, and is a member of the Compensation Committee at both Revlon and Tous. Furthermore, he is Founder CEO of mb Capital Advisors B.V.

"Having two experienced leaders in their respective fields join our Board of Directors is a real win for us," said Michael Newton, CEO of Qorium. "As we bring cell-cultured leather to the market, Elizabeth and Martin's expertise will be invaluable in navigating global governance and driving Qorium forward.

The announcement comes as co-founder Stef Kranendijk steps down from the Board, having made significant contributions to Qorium since its inception. "Qorium would not be where it is today if it were not for Stef," Newton added. "Over the years, he has made a tremendous impact on the business, and we're delighted that he will continue to be an active supporter, always just a phone call away

The expansion of the Board follows the recent announcement of additional investment in Qorium by prominent venture capital firms Brightlands Venture Partners and Sofinnova Partners, demonstrating a strong vote of confidence in the future of sustainable, cell-cultured leather production.

